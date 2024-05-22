Jennifer Lopez Talks About Brie Larson’s Reaction After Meeting Her

Back in January 2024, Brie Larson almost had a breakdown when she met her childhood star, Jennifer Lopez. Her reaction upon seeing the Hustlers star quickly went viral on the internet and Brie talked about it as well. During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Larson opened up about how Lopez was one of the reasons she became an actor in the first place and how the star has motivated her throughout the years.

Well as it turns out, Jennifer Lopez has also not forgotten about that interaction as well. When th star appeared on the May 20 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, the host asked her about that interaction to which the singer answered that of course she remembered meeting Larson and that she loves her.

What did Brie Larson do when she met Jennifer Lopez?

The Marvels star Brie Larson met JLo on the red carpet of the Golden Globes this year. The actress was so overwhelmed with being able to meet her childhood superstar that she said, "I can't do JLo," to the presenter and almost cried as she met her idol and hugged her. Brie also told Jennifer how much the actress and singer meant to her. Later during her Jimmy Kimmel live appearance, Larson mentioned that when she was young, she went to watch Lopez's Selena with her mom and knew that acting was something she wanted to do with her life.

While talking about the interaction with Jimmy Kimmel on this week’s show after watching her interaction with Larson, Lopez said, “I still get so overwhelmed, like I could cry right now.” She explained that during her long career as a singer and an actress, she has always done her best and has had a lot of ups and downs. And when someone gets to finally see the kind of reaction she saw from Brie who loved her work so much that it influenced her own career, “It’s just very moving,” Lopez concluded.

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her own starstruck moment

Brie Larson’s reaction to JLo proves to us that even celebrities are not immune to being starstruck by their favorite superstars. But as it turns out, even Lopez herself is not immune to it. When Jimmy Kimmel asked her if she ever had a similar reaction to someone, Jennifer said that she did, and it was Barbra Streisand.

JLo said that her mother absolutely loved the legendary singer Barbra Streisand and passed down that love to her as well. When Lopez was building her singing career, she met Barbra Streisand and was absolutely starstruck by her. The Marry Me star went on to say how Streisand commented about how famous Jennifer was and how the experience was absolutely “surreal.” Streisand apparently also commented on Lopez’s engagement ring with Ben Affleck at that time and commented on how big the diamond was.

Jennifer said that the superstar also gave her some advice on how to work in Holyywod and choose better movies that she still follows to this day. According to JLo, Streisand told her to look for five great scenes in every script that the audience will never forget and till now, whenever she is reading a script, JLo looks for what those five great scenes could be. Then Kimmel asked if she had been to the mall that Barbra had constructed to which the singer and actress replied that she had not but that it would be a “dream come true.” When asked if she had read Streisand’s recent book I Am Barbra, the Selena star said that she has not but that her best friend is reading it and she talks to JLo about it all the time.

