Watch: Megan Thee Stallion Turns Up the Heat by Twerking on WNBA Star Angel Reese During Chicago Concert

At a recent Chicago concert, rising rap sensation Megan Thee Stallion brought electrifying energy to the stage by inviting Chicago Sky rookie forward Angel Reese to join her during the "Hot Girl Summer Tour."

Megan Thee Stallion further enlivened the show by inviting Reese and her Sky teammates on stage, where she showcased her exuberant dance moves, including an iconic twerk which led to the audience cheering up for the staged stars.

However, Angel Reese also got praised by her online fans for her exceptional time management skills, balancing her victories with Chicago Sky and memorable encounters like meeting Megan Thee Stallion.

Reese made time for the concert following her remarkable performance in winning her first game of the season against the Dallas Wings, where she scored 11 points and achieved a rookie record of 12 offensive rebounds in the first two games in WNBA history.

And what better ending one could wish for, as Reese enjoyed a celebratory evening at the concert with her teammates Michaela Onyenwere, Isabelle Harrison, Diamond DeShields, and Dana Evans, as they all joined Megan Thee Stallion on stage during her set. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Angel Reese Accomplished One of Her Two Wishes

During her initial media briefing as a Chicago Sky player, Reese expressed her desire for her pre-game introduction to be accompanied by a song from either Megan Thee Stallion or Beyoncé.

She also revealed her admiration for Megan and NBA legend Michael Jordan, naming them as the celebrities she most hoped to meet.

Her wish became a reality over the weekend when Megan Thee Stallion, graciously invited Reese on stage during her Chicago concert!

Additionally, the moment was further elevated by a special acknowledgement from GloRilla, who kickstarted the event and acknowledged Reese as a rising star of the Chicago Sky.

The excitement continued as Reese posted a delightful TikTok video, giving fans a glimpse behind the scenes of a fun interaction with Megan.

However, as one of her wishes has been fulfilled, it would be worth the wait for the NBA legend Michale Jordan to cross paths with the young WNBA star.

Meeting Megan stands as a significant milestone in Reese's blossoming career, merging her sports accomplishments with her passion for music and popular culture.

As she begins her journey with the Chicago Sky, supporters are eagerly anticipating the vibrant introductions and stellar performances she hinted at during her press conference.

