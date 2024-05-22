‘Special project for me’: Byeon Woo Seok reveals tearing up over Lovely Runner episode 16 script in You Quiz on the Block preview

You Quiz on the Block recently released a preview for Byeon Woo Seok's episode, scheduled to air today on May 22nd. In the preview, the charming actor who is currently starring as Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner discussed the show and his family. The episode is set to air at 8:45 PM KST, which is 5:15 PM IST.

Byeon Woo Seok talks about Lovely Runner's finale

In the preview of You Quiz on the Block, the excitement builds as people fangirl over Byeon Woo Seok upon his arrival. In the background, dialogue from the ongoing K-drama Lovely Runner plays out, featuring Byeon Woo Seok's character, Ryu Sun Jae, sweetly asking Im Sol (Kim Hye Yoon) to meet him, saying, "If you miss me, just say the word, I will leave everything and go to you."

Host Yoo Jae Suk then reads out charming lines from Lovely Runner which Ryu Sun Jae says to Im Sol while asking her to focus on him and asks Byeon Woo Seok to recreate them as Sun Jae. However, Byeon Woo Seok becomes embarrassed midway through delivering the lines, eliciting a response from Yoo Jae Suk, who affectionately calls him cute.

During You Quiz on the Block, it's revealed that Byeon Woo Seok shed tears while reading the script for the 16th episode of Lovely Runner. He expressed his deep attachment to the drama, calling it "a very special project" for him.

Many fans also wondered if it is a spoiler for the potential ending of the K-drama and whether it would have a sad ending or if he cried happy tears because of a happy one.

Byeon Woo Seok talks about his family

During the episode of You Quiz on the Block, Byeon Woo Seok shared a touching moment about his relationship with his father, leaving the hosts surprised. He revealed that, even at the age of 33, he still receives kisses on the cheek from his father, a gesture that caught the hosts off guard.

Byeon Woo Seok opened up about his close bond with his parents, emphasizing that he still expresses affection towards them, including giving them kisses, despite his age. Fans praised his upbringing in a loving family, suggesting that his caring and tender nature, particularly towards women, could be attributed to the strong foundation provided by his family's love and support.

Expanding on his sentiment, Byeon Woo Seok remarked, "There aren't as many chances to say 'I love you' to someone you like as you might think." However, he humorously admitted to struggling to express that kind of affection towards his older sister, a relatable aspect of sibling dynamics for many.

In today's episode, Byeon Woo Seok, now nicknamed the nation’s sweetheart for his portrayal of Sun Jae, will delve into his perspective on romance and contrast it with his on-screen character. Additionally, he will reflect on his journey from his early days as a model to the challenges he faced in securing his first leading role in Lovely Runner.

Watch the preview here-

