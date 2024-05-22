Who doesn’t like to party? If we had the choice we would get dressed and party every damn day. Alas, this isn’t usually possible because of busy lives and hectic schedules. But hey, doesn’t this just make the times when we do step out to party, all the more special? This is perhaps why we would love to go all out with white party outfits for such amazing occasions. After all, Dua Lipa was totally singing our minds when she sang, ‘Watch me dance, dance the night away!’ So, let’s inspire you to add all white party attire to your outfit mood board, right away.

From Deepika Padukone’s corset and pants to Janhvi Kapoor’s mini dress, Aditi Rao Hydari’s midi piece, and many more. Why don’t we zoom in and have a much more detailed glance at nine celebrity-approved white party attire from beloved Bollywood actresses' wardrobes?

Mouni Roy in white lace mini dress:

One of the easiest ways to get ready for a party is to wear an expectedly stylish white mini-dress with an alluring V-shaped neckline and an intricate as well as beautifully pleated design. This is exactly what Mouni Roy did with her recent all white ensemble, which featured a laced white dress with a flowing upper thigh-length skirt. If you love delicate pieces, the nature-inspired lace design of her outfit is bound to inspire you. You can also add boots and pumps along with a white clutch to complete such outfits. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Janhvi Kapoor in blazer and skirt set:

Another great way to get ready for exceptional party evenings is to wear a nice pantsuit or a skirt set. Now this may sound very formal but you can also give them sultry twists by adding alluring camisoles or super hot corsets. Wondering how to do this? Janhvi Kapoor’s latest all white party outfit is here to inspire you. She paired a strapless white lace corset with a mini skirt that had a side slit. She also added a matching blazer to ace the look. You can also go with an oversized blazer and complete such ensembles with matching pumps and pretty accessories.

Kiara Advani in stylish co-ord set:

If you want to look insanely hot while feeling super comfortable for the next party night, Kiara Advani’s white co-ord set is literally made for you. This stylish ensemble featured a white crochet set with oversized sleeves and a sheer design. It was further paired with a long skirt that had a sassy thigh-high side slit, making it look hotter than ever. You can complete such all-white outfits with statement shimmery accessories and matching strappy heels.

Ananya Panday in white kurta set:

A lot of stylish divas also have an unbelievably awesome time being in the spotlight with their unique and unexpected fashionable ensemble choices, ethnic wear is a great option to go with, just like Ananya Panday did. She wore a stylish sleeveless white embroidered kurta with an alluring neckline. It was beautifully paired with wide-legged palazzo pants and a matching pretty dupatta. Feel free to keep things minimalistic with your accessories and sandals to add appeal to the piece.

Deepika Padukone in corset and pants:

If you’re over wearing all types and styles of dresses to your party nights, it’s time to switch them out for an exceptional white outfits with a super sultry form-fitting corset that screams all things fiery and sassy. Deepika Padukone proved that with her recent outfit. This corset was paired with matching high-waisted pants with a rather straight silhouette. Such outfits can easily be paired with matching boots or shoes with dramatic accessories to elevate the style.

Aditi Rao Hydari in a white strapless frock:

Do you adore wearing 90s-inspired frocks for party nights with your bae or your beloved girl gang? Well, Aditi Rao Hydari’s all white party outfit is just perfect for you. This amazing ensemble featured a strapless dress with a crisp collared neckline that looked just amazing. We also loved the form-fitting silhouette that hugged her waist and the structured skirt. You can add laced-up gloves to up the femme vibe of the outfit. You can also complete the fit with matching heels.

Advertisement

Disha Patani in back white satin gown:

Do you want to walk into the party and have all eyes on you? Then, stylish satin slip dress-like gowns with sleek straps and alluring necklines are literally made for you. Are you wondering how to ace this look? You can take inspiration from the exceptionally hot gown with a backless design that Disha Patani recently wore to an event. Such gowns can be paired with statement-worthy earrings and necklaces. Feel free to add matching pumps to complete the alluring ensemble.

Tara Sutaria in asymmetrical gown:

Do you love to wear elegant long gowns for parties? Such exceptional gowns can often help you rock the moment with the most effortless styling. Tara Sutaria recently wore such an amazing white gown that literally took our breath away. Her pristine gown had an asymmetrical neckline with a free-flowing androgynous silhouette can be one of the best styles for you to experiment with for your next party night. You can always complete these outfits with an elegant bun and minimalistic accessories to make sure that the outfit shines through.

Samatha Ruth Prabhu in white saree:

If you think that ethnic wear cannot be your partner when it comes to slaying at parties then you are definitely wrong. This is especially true for beautifully embellished white sarees, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s recent white saree proved the same. After all, she wore a remarkable sheer saree with light sequin work and pretty edges. You can pair such pieces with exceptionally gorgeous blouses with an alluring neckline. Remember to add breathtaking accessories to elevate the feel of the entire outfit for party-ready perfection.

So, there you have it! With these nine celebrity-inspired outfits inspiration, you're sure to find the perfect all-white party look for your next big night out. So go forth, unleash your inner party animal, and dance the night away in style!

Which one of these incomparable all white party outfits is your favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: As Aditi Rao Hydari returns to Cannes red carpet in 2024, let's check out her iconic looks from the past