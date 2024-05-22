Discussing All The Long Hiatuses Of The Hunter X Hunter Manga

Why Is Hunter X Hunter Manga Always on Break? Complete List of Hiatuses Explained
The Hunter X Hunter manga is not only famous for its fantastic plot but also for how many breaks it goes on. Here is a complete list of hiatuses this manga has gone through.
Manga creators might take breaks from writing and illustrating their manga for various reasons which may vary from health related issues, personal emergencies, or just the need of a break. However, very few popular manga series have taken as many and as lengthy breaks as the Hunter X Hunter manga by Yoshihiro Togashi.
Togashi’s manga and its subsequent anime series of the same name have gained immense popularity across the globe. Millions of fans have entered the fandom over the years, but a lot of them are still confused about the frequent breaks the manga takes. Here is a breakdown of the reason behind these breaks and how many the manga has had so far.
Togashi’s health issues are a reason behind the frequent hiatuses
Hunter X Hunter mangaka Yoshihiro Togashi has always been very open about his back pain problems. For someone with chronic back pain, it is hard for him to maintain a regular schedule as he has to work while sitting at a desk and chair. This is one of the reasons behind him taking a lot of breaks to recuperate from pain.
Another reason is Tigashi’s goal to maintain good overall quality in his manga. This translates to not only great characters and amazing storytelling, but also great art which the reader will enjoy. Due to this, Togashi often takes breaks when he feels like he cannot deliver a chapter that is up to par and then comes back with better-quality content.
How many breaks has Hunter X Hunter been on?
The Hunter X Hunter manga, which started releasing back in 1998, has been on many breaks, some of them lasting years. Here is a list of all the hiatuses the manga has been on that have lasted for more than 2 months.
|
Year
|
Duration
|
Arc
|
2006-2007
|
84 weeks
|
Chimera Ant Arc
|
2008
|
9 weeks
|
Chimera Ant Arc
|
2008
|
19 weeks
|
Global Recession
|
2009-10
|
53 weeks
|
Chimera Ant Arc
|
2010-11
|
59 weeks
|
Dark Continent Expedition Arc
|
2012
|
35 weeks
|
Kurapika One Shot
|
2013-14
|
75 weeks
|
Dark Continent Expedition Arc Expansion
|
2014-16
|
85 weeks
|
Dark Continent Expedition Arc
|
2016-17
|
49 weeks
|
Succession Contest Arc
|
2017-18
|
19 weeks
|
Succession Contest Arc
|
2018
|
23 weeks
|
Succession Contest Arc
|
2019-2022
|
200 weeks
|
Succession Contest Arc
|
2022-Present
|
70 weeks and counting
|
Succession Contest Arc
What does the future of Hunter X Hunter manga look like?
Due to its frequent hiatuses, we do not know exactly what the future of Hunter X Hunter manga holds. However, the author Togashi has been recently posting on his X (formerly Twitter) account about his progression for the next few chapters and we can hope that the manga will be coming back soon.
The manga went on its latest hiatus back in 2022 and it was been 494 days since an update. The last chapter of the manga that came out was chapter 400 and since then, Togashi has completed 10 more chapters. We do not know when these chapters will finally be released or when the manga will go on a break again but fans are excited to see what the story has in store.
