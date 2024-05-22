Did You Know Ronda Rousey Wanted To End Her WWE Career Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon; Here's Why

Trigger Warning: The article contains brief mention of sexual assault allegations.

Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey has a lot to reveal about her fraught relations with WWE, and she is letting it out one by one. Rousey, who made a brief return to the WWE in 2022, left the company by October 2023, which is also when she retired from pro-wrestling.

During her one year tenure, she won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with Shayna Baszler and also won the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair. But, what concerned Rousey was mainly the backstage gruesome politics, and the way management handled the wrestlers.

She has been constantly pointing fingers at the functioning of former WWE CEO and Chairman, Vince McMahon whom she believes was ruthless and in a way disrespectful towards the talent.

So, during an interview some time back with Cageside Seats, Rousey spilled the beans on her frustration with the company revealing how Vince McMahon mismanaged her booking when he was in charge of the things. Above all, Rousey had also expressed her unfulfilled desire of finishing things in WWE under Triple H than Vince McMahon.

What did Ronda Rousey say?

While in WWE, Rousey felt more comfortable around Triple H and his management decisions than the ones forced by Triple H. She said, “Triple H has been great towards the women in the company and really believes in us. He’s the whole reason that I was there, ‘cause he believed in me. I really wish that my last run was under Triple H running things and Vince being gone.”

While it is true that Vince McMahon had resigned from the Chairman post in June 2022, when he was accused of multiple payouts to multiple women for sexually assaulting them. But according to Rousey, he was never gone when she was there, and was always controlling things through Producer Bruce Prichard. “He was never gone while I was there. He was just phoning it in through Bruce Pritchard,” Rousey said in an interview to Cageside Seats in March 2024.

The former UFC Champion has given a detailed account of Vince McMahon’s character in her recently released book, Ronda Rousey: Our Fight. In her book, Rousey held Vince McMahon clearly guilty in the sexual trafficking lawsuit, which was slapped against him by former WWE employee Janel Grant in January 2024.

What did Rousey write about Vince McMahon in her book?

One of the excerpts from her book reads, “It's hard sometimes to know where the evil, unethical, slimeball character of Vince McMahon played out for the cameras ends and the actual questionably ethical, many times sued, and multiple times accused of sexual misconduct Vince McMahon begins.”

Rousey accused the WWE of having a troubling foundational sexist, patriarchal culture, narrating how disgusted she was for the amount of sexist, degrading bulls (female wrestlers) were put through.



Rousey had said that she had told Triple H about her retirement plans, because of the concussion injuries she had suffered during her MMA tenure. Since October 2023, Rousey has not made any WWE appearance, even at WrestleMania 40.

But now, since Vince McMahon is gone for a long time, we might see a glimpse of Ronda Rousey in WWE in future.

