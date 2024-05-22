Did Tyreek Hill Retire? Speculations Surround Controversial NFL Star's Career Amidst Personal Turmoil

Rumors of Tyreek Hill’s retirement have recently stirred the NFL community, but the Miami Dolphins' star receiver has clarified his plans. Despite expressing a desire to retire, Hill has not yet decided to hang up his cleats. He is currently under contract with the Dolphins for three seasons but might seek a new deal as early as next year.

Is retirement on the cards for Tyreek Hill?

With no guaranteed money on his contract starting in 2025, there is potential for tension similar to what transpired during his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. The final year of his deal in 2026 carries an inflated value, with a $43.9 million base salary and a $56.3 million salary cap number.

It’s unlikely Hill will play under these terms. Either an extension will lower that figure, allowing Hill to finish his career in Miami, or the Dolphins might choose to save $45 million on the cap by moving on.

Regardless of the contract complexities, Hill remains focused on his performance. "I'm trying to use these legs until these legs don't work no more," he said when asked about retirement.

Hill’s plans beyond football

Hill has outlined his intentions to retire at the end of his current contract with the Dolphins, shifting his focus to ventures outside of football. "I'm going for 10 [seasons], man," Hill stated during an interview with Sports Radio 810 in Kansas City. "I'm going to finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I'm going to call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro."

Hill's post-NFL aspirations include entering the gaming space and creating a gaming team. "I really want to get huge in that, and that's kind of what I'm doing right now," Hill explained. He plans to sign different content creators and athletes, leveraging his platform to build a successful business.

A career marred by controversy: Domestic assault, child abuse and more

Tyreek Hill's career has been as turbulent off the field as it has been spectacular on it. His journey to NFL stardom has been punctuated by numerous controversies, starting with his college years.

Hill’s first major incident occurred during his time at Oklahoma State University in 2014. He was arrested on charges of domestic violence, with his then-pregnant girlfriend, Crystal Espinal, alleging that Hill had choked her and punched her in the stomach and face.

This led to his dismissal from Oklahoma State’s football and track programs. Hill later pleaded guilty and was placed on probation, including anger management and a Batterer’s Intervention Program.

In 2019, Hill faced allegations of child abuse involving his son, leading to a police investigation. Although no charges were filed, the incident resulted in Hill and Espinal temporarily losing custody of their child. The NFL conducted its own investigation and ultimately did not suspend Hill, citing insufficient evidence to conclude that he had violated the league's Personal Conduct Policy.

Hill's troubles continued with his move to Miami. In June 2023, he was involved in an altercation at Haulover Marina in Miami Beach, where he allegedly slapped an employee. Although charges were not pursued, Hill reached a settlement with the alleged victim.

Shortly after, Hill faced another lawsuit from Instagram model Sophie Hall, who claimed that Hill broke her leg during a football drill at his mansion. The incident, occurring just eight days after the marina altercation, allegedly involved Hill "forcefully and purposefully" shoving Hall, resulting in a severe fracture. Hill's attorneys have not commented on the lawsuit, which includes photos of Hall’s X-rays and screenshots of Hill’s direct messages.

Aside from his legal issues, Hill's personal life has also attracted significant attention. Hill has hinted that he has up to ten kids with multiple different women. That includes four children he's welcomed last year.

He married retired Kenny Vaccaro’s sister, Keeta Vaccaro, in November 2023.

Future in Miami

As Hill’s career continues, the next few seasons will be critical. He aims to maintain his high performance on the field, stating his determination to "torch defensive backs until I can no longer wheel." Whether through an extension with the Dolphins, a potential move to another team or a retirement, Hill's future remains a subject of intense speculation.