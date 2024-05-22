Ricky Starks Opens Up On Frustrations With Canceled Match Vs CM Punk At All Out 2023

In the final days of CM Punk in AEW, he was building up a feud with Ricky Starks, culminating in a verbal confrontation in the ring. The plan was for the current AEW wrestler to face CM Punk at All Out 2023, but the match never occurred.

Punk's firing from AEW followed a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In 2023. Facing "The Best In The World" in front of a roaring Chicago crowd at All Out would have been an unforgettable experience for Ricky Starks. In an interview with WhatCulture Wrestling, the former FTW Champion discussed the cancellation of his match at All Out 2023.

Ricky Stark's frustration

Starks said he was exasperated for missing out on an opportunity to face CM Punk at the PPV, blaming it on his possible bad deed from his past life. He didn't blame it on bad luck but wished Punk's abrupt firing didn't happen.

In his words, “I wish it didn't happen like that; it would have been interesting to see how the Punk match would have turned out in that environment”

Straks would have loved to see the match in front of an electrifying hometown crowd of the Best In the World. He still thinks about it, and it is an awful feeling.

Punk and Starks once wrestled on AEW Collision

While Starks missed out on the opportunity of taking on CM Punk at All Out, they wrestled once on AEW Collision. A couple of weeks before his firing, CM Punk crossed paths with Ricky Starks on August 5, 2023, making it their only match in that rivalry.

Apart from Punk and Starks, the involvement of wrestling legend Ricky Steamboat made the match incredible. The 34-year-old displayed amazing chemistry with Punk, ultimately producing an incredible match. A heel Starks attempted to take a shortcut to prevail over Punk, but Ricky Steamboat prevented him. Followed by a roll-up pin, Punk emerged victorious.

Similar to the Collision match, their rematch at All Out 2023 would have been awe-inspiring after seeing the seamless chemistry between Ricky Starks and CM Punk. Taking into account that Ricky was a turning heel at that time, the energetic and passionate wrestling fans of Chicago would have been behind their hometown hero Punk

