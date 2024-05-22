Did Jayson Tatum Really Quote Kobe Bryant’s ‘Job Not Finish’ During Post-Game Interview Following Game 1 Win? Exploring Viral Tweet

During the 2024 Eastern Conference finals Game 1, the Boston Celticsched an overtime victory over the Indiana Pacers, with a final score of 133-128 on Tuesday night.

With only six remaining in the regulation time, Jaylen Brown tied the game with a 3-pointer, pushing the game into overtime where the Celtics reigned superior, securing the first win of the series.

Leading the Celtics, Jayson Tatum bagged 36 points, whereas Derrick White and Al Horford each scored 15 points, the lowest amongst the team.

Post-match, a video became viral on platform X, allegedly featuring Jayson Tatum responding to a reporter's question with Kobe Bryant's famed "job not finished" quote.

The reporter began, "Jayson, you're up 1-0 in the series. What's not to be happy about?"

Jayson Tatum replied, "I mean, what is there to be happy about? The job's not finished. Is the job finished?"

The reporter asked, "You talking to me?"

Jayson replied, "Yeah, bro, I'm asking you. Uh, no, it's not. What we're not going to do is celebrate incomplete work.”

However, it needs to be clarified that this is a farce. The video, which is AI-generated, was published on a parody account usually known for its troll posts and inaccurate information.

For those unfamiliar with the context, the original "Job's not finished" quote comes from Kobe Bryant, who said it on June 7, 2009, after the Los Angeles Lakers secured a 2-0 lead against the Orlando Magic during the NBA Finals.

Bryant's quote has since become iconic, representing his insatiable desire to win and his refusal to celebrate prematurely before attaining the championship.

Jayson Tatum Continues to Shine, Reaches New Milestone in NBA Playoffs

Jayson Tatum's level of stardom ensures he gets credit for every win. The All-Star forward began strong, scoring 22 points, grabbing eight rebounds, dishing out five assists, and making two steals. He shot 8/15 from the field and 1/3 from three-point range in 29 minutes of play.

In the game, Tatum, the former Duke superstar, made NBA history as the 44th player to notch up 2,500 career playoff points. Chaunceyups, with 2,526 points, is his next target on the list.

Tatum impressed throughout the past regular season, notching averages of 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.0 steals per match. He managed to achieve these remarkable stats in 74 games while shooting 47.1% from the field and 37.6% from the three-point range.

Currently, the Celtics lead the Eastern Conference as the top seed, boasting the best record in the NBA, 64-18.

Tatum, in his fifth Eastern Conference Finals since his draft pick at number three in the 2017 NBA Draft, has only once helped the Celtics to the NBA Finals during this period, where they faced defeat against the Golden State Warriors in 2022.

