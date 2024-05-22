'This Is A Pop Emergency': Katy Perry Sends Fans Into A Frenzy By Updating Her Social Media After American Idol Exit

Katy Perry is one the pop stars who has shaped her career in such a way that forgetting about her as a pop star would be nearly impossible.

The hitmaker continues to do so as she switches up her website and her profile picture and bio on her social media accounts. The fans are excited as many think that this could be a new beginning to her next venture after her exit from the American Idol.

Katy Perry leaves her fans into a frenzy

After giving her career-defining hits like Roar, Last Friday Night, and Harleys in Hawaii, she seems all geared up for her next project as she switches up her social media handles and her website. Perry changed her profile picture and bio on Instagram and X. The new profile picture has her initials ‘KP’ in a metallic silver shade and the background consists of a bright orange color.

She has added a link tree in her social media bio, which leads to Katy Perry Collections, Drink Se Doi (her beverage brand), and an option to join her mailing list.

Many fans noticed this change. It sparked anticipation behind the songstress ‘new era’ as she may be releasing her new album soon. The fans of the pop- star are sharing their views and excitement about this move by the hitmaker.

An X user writes, "THIS IS AN POP EMERGENCY AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA."

Another fan expresses, “Can’t believe it’s true,we made it!!!”

Many fans are using the hashtag “KatyPerryIsComing” and posting the same tweet on their respective accounts.

Katy Perry’s American Idol departure

After serving as a judge on the fan-favorite American Idol since 2018, Perry decided to part ways with the show. The show’s season 22 was the last time, she graced the judge's seat in the panel. The Harleys In Hawaii singer wore a dress filled with the faces of the past contestants of the show during its finale. The songstress wore the gown as she performed on stage.

Perry was emotional during her departure from the show. The songstress previously spoke about her exit on The Jimmy Kimmel Show. She said, “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol.”. Perry added, “I mean I love Idol so much."

