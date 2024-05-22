SEVENTEEN’s DK to throw out first pitch baseball game? MLB hints at recruiting K-pop idol by praising his technique

SEVENTEEN’s DK is well known for his melodious vocals and charming personality. The K-pop idol was recently surprised by Major League Baseball as they gave him a shoutout through their official Twitter.

The surprise shoutout unsurprisingly hinted at a possible first-pitch throw by DK at the next baseball game. The fans were excited to see this surprise and were happy to find that DK’s sweet reaction.

SEVENTEEN’s DK gets a shoutout from MLB, the first pitch throw in the works

DK also known by his full stage name Dokyeom got a surprise on May 22 morning KST when he saw that MLB’s official Twitter page gave him a shoutout. They reposted DK throwing a pitch in Shohei Ohtani’s jersey the other day. The video was initially posted by DK on his personal Instagram.

Along with the video of DK pitching MLB praised his techniques and said that he loves baseball. They also added that it was the SEVENTEEN member’s childhood dream to become a baseball player.

The interesting thing was they added an exciting question at the end, 'Who wants to see him throw out a first pitch at an MLB game?' This undoubtedly hinted at DK throwing a first pitch at another MLB game.

Watch MLB’s shoutout to SEVENTEEN’s DK here:

This was not the only surprise as DK came on Weverse and said that MLB had contacted him. MLB also followed the K-pop idol on Instagram furthering the exciting thought. DK was surprised by all of it and noted in his recent Weverse (HYBE’s platform for fan and artist interactions) that he could not believe it.

More about DK of SEVENTEEN

DK or Dokyeom is a member of the Vocal team of SEVENTEEN and debuted with the band on May 26, 2015, with their EP 17 Carat. DK is recommended for his melodious vocals and likes to sing whenever he gets the chance.

DK is also the leader of SEVENTEEN’s sub-unit BSS which also consists of Seungkwan and Hoshi. They recently released an OST for the hit show Queen of Tears starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won titled The Reason of My Smiles.

