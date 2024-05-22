Oscar Winning Actress Holly Hunter To Lead Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Series? Here's What Report Says

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy just keeps getting better. The Paramount+ series, focusing on the young ones in the intergalactic franchise, has just added Holly Hunter to its amazing cast.

The Oscar-winning actress will play a vital role in the upcoming Star Trek entry.

Holly Hunter in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

The already grand franchise, known for its extraordinary adventures, has become much more special. Holly Hunter known for her fabulous acting skills in movies such as Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, The Firm, and more, has been announced to be a part of one of the most anticipated series, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy.

The O Brother, Where Art Thou? actress will play the character of the captain as well as the chancellor of the Academy. Her role will preside over all of the faculties as well as the new class of cadets in the Starfleet Academy.

Speaking of the cadets, the series will show them in their learning phase as they gain knowledge of navigating through the vast corners of the galaxy in the 32nd century.

Talking about the astounding talent of Holly Hunter, the co-showrunners Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau stated to Variety, "It feels like we've spent our entire lives watching Holly Hunter be a stone-cold genius."

They also appreciated the actress's “extraordinary authenticity, fearlessness,” and humor, while calling it “a gift to all of us” to have her on the roster of Starfleet Academy.

As per Kurtzman and Landau, her habit of taking the charge will help them even more as they step on the “legacy of Star Trek.”

About Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy will begin filming in Toronto this summer. As per Variety, it will feature the largest contiguous set ever with a central academic atrium spanning two stories and will even include the interiors of a high school with an amphitheater, classrooms, and a mess hall. The set will also consist of an idyllic walkway lined with trees.

The first season of Starfleet Academy will have 10 episodes and aim to bring back the nostalgic tales of Starfleet for its fans.

Alex Kurtzman also mentioned that the young cadets will be watched by their strict instructors while discovering new friendships, rivalries and meeting their first love.

The series will even have a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation.

