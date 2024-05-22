Could the Kansas City Chiefs' very own Travis Kelce be planting the seeds for his superstar girlfriend Taylor Swift to one day headline his wildly popular Kelce Jam music festival?

Based on the tight end's latest comments, it would likely require a major venue upgrade to handle the immense production and fan demand of Swift.

Travis Kelce Casts Doubt on Amphitheater's Ability to Host Taylor Swift

Hitting the red carpet ahead of his second annual Kelce Jam this past Saturday, Kelce was asked point-blank about the possibility of Swift ever serving as a headliner for the festival he hosts in Kansas City.

The NFL star didn't mince words when assessing whether the current Azura Amphitheater setup would suffice.

"I don't know, man — that'd be crazy," Kelce told Billboard's Michael Saponara with a big laugh. "We'd have to go to a stadium."

The seven-time Pro Bowler made it clear he doesn't think the amphitheater could handle the sheer scale of Swift's incredibly popular Eras Tour shows.

"I don't think the amphitheater we're in right now could hold that," he admitted.

The 34-year-old attended multiple shows during the Paris stint in early May, where he witnessed her debut live performances of two songs believed to be about their relationship: The Alchemy and So High School from her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department.

"I'm not gonna lie, I might be a little biased toward The Tortured Poets Department," Kelce confessed to Access Hollywood. "Just a little bit. Just a little biased."

When asked by sideline reporter The Schmo for his current top three favorite Swift tracks, the Chiefs star listed that very pair along with her smash Blank Space: "Blank Space, The Alchemy and So High School."

Swiftian Touches Throughout Travis Kelce's Festival

Though the pop icon herself wasn't actually present at Kelce Jam, her influence could be felt throughout the Kansas City festival. Kelce made his entrance to a remixed version of Swift's hit Mine, singing along with the pumped crowd.

She also appeared in the opening video montage via footage of her emphatically cheering on her beau during the team's Super Bowl LVIII victory - a game Kelce repeatedly referred to as his "last hoo-rah" that Kelce Jam was meant to celebrate.

So could we actually see Swift take the stage at Kelce's festival someday, performing her crossover pop-country hits for passionate Kansas City fans? The two superstars may simply need to combine forces and shift to a bigger venue first.

After all, the Eras Tour production has been selling out the biggest stadiums around the world on a nightly basis - from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona to Houston's NRG Stadium.

Even MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford will be rocked by the Swifties when the tour arrives in May 2024.

While Kelce may have downplayed the possibility for now, he continues hyping up Swift's wildly popular touring shows whenever he can.

"Taylor's shows are unbelievable," he gushed to Us Weekly. "If you haven't been to them, you got to try it."

Travis Making It Work For the Fans

The NFL star has also shown he's willing to go the extra mile to provide memorable musical experiences for fans.

In addition to featuring headlining sets by Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, Diplo and more at Kelce Jam, the decorated tight end even grabbed a mic himself for an impassioned rendition of the AC/DC hit You Shook Me All Night Long.

"I do this for me. I have fun doing this," Kelce explained to Us Weekly. "This is a part of me having fun for me. Yeah, I love just being around KC. The people here are unbelievable."

So while concrete plans may not be in the works just yet, you can be sure Kelce and his team are already thinking about how to top themselves in the future.

And if that means an eventual Taylor Swift co-headlining gig at a major Kansas City stadium, well the Chiefs star has made it clear - that would be crazy...in the best way possible.

