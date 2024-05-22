A viral rumor circulating on social media claims that pop superstar Taylor Swift threatened to force her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, to quit the team if they don't fire kicker Harrison Butker following controversial comments he made.

But is there any truth to this sensational story?

The Alleged Rumor about Travis Kelce Leaving the Chiefs Because of Taylor Swift

The rumor stems from a May 18th Facebook post by the satirical site America's Last Line of Defense or ALLOD that included a doctored image of Swift, Kelce and Butker along with text stating: "Taylor Swift Says She'll Force Travis Kelce to Quit The Chiefs Next Season if the Team Doesn't Fire Harrison Butker."

The post's caption elaborated: "That didn't take long. She doesn't want her man to be 'poisoned' by Butker's thoughtful, endearing words. The Chiefs will be an interesting organization to watch next season, patriots."

However, the "America's Last Line of Defense" page clearly brands itself as satire, stating in its bio "Nothing on this page is real." The site is part of a network that creates made-up stories aimed at mocking conservatives. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

"It's just a joke playing off Butker's controversial comments and Swift and Kelce's celebrity relationship," said Christopher Blair, who runs the satirical network. "There's no actual threat or ultimatum."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: What Did Maria Shriver, Whoopie Goldberg, and Others Say About Harrison Butker’s Misogynistic Commencement Speech?

Harrison Butker's Controversial Comments

The rumor references recent remarks by Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker that sparked backlash for being perceived as misogynistic and anti-LGBTQ.

In a May 11th commencement speech at Benedictine College, Butker urged graduates to embrace traditional gender roles, criticized feminism, and called for limiting rights for transgender people, according to reports.

Journalist and activist Maria Shriver, slammed Butker's "demeaning" suggestion that women should prioritize motherhood over pursuing careers.

"As a woman who has leaned into my vocation of living a meaningful life and working inside and outside the home to not only raise good humans but also raise up our country in various ways, I think it's demeaning to women to imply that their choices outside of wife and motherhood pale in comparison to that of a homemaker," Shriver asserted in a fierce statement on a social media platform X.

NBC's Today Show co-hosts Hoda Kotb also slammed Butker for arrogantly presuming to speak for what women should aspire to be in their life.

"Don't speak for us. Stop speaking for women out there," Kotb bluntly stated.

No Evidence of Ultimatum Put Forth by Taylor Swift

Despite Butker's divisive statements, there is no credible evidence that Taylor Swift issued any sort of ultimatum involving his status with the Chiefs. Representatives for Swift declined to comment on the rumor.

Kelce has also not suggested any plans to leave Kansas City, where he is under contract for three more years after signing a lucrative extension last offseason.

While the notion of a chart-topping pop star trying to meddle with an NFL roster might make for juicy gossip, all indications suggest this particular rumor is nothing more than satirical fiction aimed at generating engagement through outrage.

ALSO READ: Did Travis Kelce Really Threaten to Leave Chiefs Unless Harrison Butker Is Fired After Controversial Speech? Exploring Viral Rumor