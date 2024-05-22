THROWBACK: When Prithviraj Sukumaran's wife Supriya shared nostalgic video from sets of Salaar: WATCH

Prabhas' 2023 action thriller Salaar is still a gigantic cinematic experience for many to this day. The flick featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran not only garnered a praiseworthy response from theaters but also turned cinema halls into stadiums after witnessing another mammoth from Prashanth Neel.

But did you know that before it hit theaters, Prithviraj's wife Supriya shared a throwback video from the sets of Salaar that took social media by storm?

Supriya Menon shares video from Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire sets

Before Salaar's grand release, Supriya took to Instagram and shared a throwback video from the shooting days of Salaar. She captioned the video post that read, “Beautiful throwback from Salaar shoot location with @actorprabhas garu & Tinnu Anand Sir and my amazing husband @therealprithvi! Can't wait to see the magic unfold on screens on Dec 22nd!Don't miss this action drama! #salaarceasefire.”

In the video, Supriya can be seen with Prabhas, Prithviraj, and other respective crew and cast members sharing candid moments. The second picture showcased Supriya in an interactive session with veteran actor Tinnu Anand, who plays a crucial role in the flick.

Soon after the post went viral, fans took to her comments section and expressed their excitement and happiness about the release of Salaar. A fan wrote, “A whole mass entertainer is coming fr surprise. All the best Prabhas and Prithviraj annnaa.” Another one wrote, “Theaters will be turned into stadium because Prabhas anna is here to rule. Salaaar×KGF.”

The hype generated by makers and fans resulted in Salaar becoming one of the most monstrous films of the year 2023, despite having a powerful clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, helmed by Rajkumar Hirani.

More about Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire

Salaar takes place in the fictional dystopian city of Khansaar, which is set against the backdrop of the friendship of Deva, a tribesman, and Varadha, the prince of Khansaar. Varadha seeks Deva's assistance in becoming Khansaar's undefeated king.

Along with Prabhas and Prithviraj, the film's ensemble cast includes Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and many others in key roles.

The action thriller was directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the company Hombale Films. Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is also the first edition of a two-part film franchise, with the sequel, Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam, already confirmed and scheduled to begin filming soon.

