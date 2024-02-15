WWE Report: Was the Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns WrestleMania 40 main event fiasco a Work?

We are now officially heading towards The Showcase of Immortals WrestleMania. This year, WWE will host the 40th edition of the annual mega-spectacle. WrestleMania is widely considered the biggest show in the world of professional wrestling.

This year’s Road to WrestleMania is one of the most twisted editions with some major unexpected shifts on the cards. We saw a major change in the landscape when Royal Rumble 2024 winner Cody Rhodes stepped out from challenging Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

The Rock made his much-anticipated return to WWE after Raw Day 1 edition where he challenged to sit at the head of the table. The Rock faced off against Roman Reigns for the first time in their professional wrestling career.

ALSO READ: 'Hollywood Rock is back': The Rock slaps Cody Rhodes after he chooses Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 leaving WWE Universe in a frenzy

Fans felt like Cody Rhodes was the right person to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40, and he got CM Punked by The Rock and WWE. Fans immediately started an internet trend to bring Cody Rhodes back to the title picture.

“We Want Cody” was trending worldwide for straight three days. WWE Universe also hijacked Monday Night Raw with “WeWantCody” and “Rocky Sucks” chants.

A recent report from SE Scoop revealed the real plans for WrestleMania 40 and who made the changes to WrestleMania 40 card afterwards.

Advertisement

“I was able to confirm that Rock's original plan was to have a match with Roman. It wasn't the situation we have now. “

“After all the negative reactions, Rock conceded it should be Roman vs Cody. A tag team match at WrestleMania seems to be the direction now, with Rock & Roman vs Cody & Seth. Either way, Cody vs Roman will now main event on night two of Mania 40." Report concludes.

ALSO READ: Fact Check: Is Dean Ambrose coming back to WWE? Seth Rollins' 'Shield' comment to Cody Rhodes sparks return rumors

The Rock issued a warning ahead of SmackDown

Last week on the edition of Blue Brand Triple H took shots at The Rock for trying to insert his power in the decisions of Triple H for making Cody Rhodes vs Roman Reigns II at WrestleMania 40.



On the same episode, Paul Heyman appeared backstage in Triple H’s office and informed Triple H and WWE Universe next week Paul Heyman won’t be alone Roman Reigns and The Rock will join him to address the situation.

The People’s Champion has now issued a final warning to Cody Rhodes ahead of SmackDown coming Friday.



The Rock posted a video of Roman Reigns, The Rock, and Paul leaving WrestleMania 40 press conference.



“Hear the rumble, Hear the rumble Run for dem life, when we step into the jungle You fucked around and found out quick, didn’t you boy? You, your little friends, and all your crybabies have no idea what’s coming. The world’s on notice. People’s Champ + Tribal Chief.”

ALSO READ: WWE report: Potential twist at WrestleMania 40 Involving Roman Reigns, The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Seth Rollins