WWE Report: Will the Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns Face Each Other in a Triple Threat Match at WrestleMania 40?

We are now two months away from the biggest spectacle in professional wrestling WrestleMania. WWE hosts WrestleMania events every year. This year will mark the 40th anniversary of WrestleMania.



WrestleMania 40 has been a roller coaster ride so far with major bumps and turns into the Road to WrestleMania. We saw a major turn in the card of WrestleMania 40. When The Rock made his WWE return and faced off with Roman Reigns hinting the dream match would be a dream no more.



Fans quickly felt robbed when Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes was pulled out of the WrestleMania 40 plans of facing Roman Reigns for the second time in WrestleMania 40.



Fans started a trend “WeWantCody” and demanded WWE put Cody Rhodes back on the WrestleMania card and let him finish off his story of becoming the first Rhodes of his family to become WWE champion.

At the WrestleMania 40 press conference, Cody Rhodes announced that he would aim to finish his story and challenged Roman Reigns for the singles match at WrestleMania 40.



Fans are now confused and expressing their theories on how WWE will book The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes.



And the Triple Threat match-up between The Rock, Cody Rhodes, and Roman Reigns is one of the most talked theory.



A recent report by WOR suggests the status of Triple Threat Match, “ WrestleMania 40 will not be a triple threat between The Rock, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes. Roman can do two matches.”

“Seems they working double nights at Mania this year, Tag Match Roman/Rock vs Seth/Cody To Close Night 1. Roman/Cody - Closes Night 2. Seth / ? will also be night 2. This is the current plan atm for Mania. Bare in mind could change as we get closer to the time.”



More reports suggest WWE is focusing more on booking tag team matches at WrestleMania 40 Night One. as The Rock wrestling at WrestleMania 40 is in his contract and WWE didn’t want to waste that opportunity.



What do you think about how WWE will book The Rock, Roman Reigns, and Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40? Comment down below.

