As the world's biggest professional wrestling company, WWE hosts live shows all around the globe, which contributes to the company's increasing popularity. The long air travel from one part of the globe to another can be tedious, and WWE Superstars find innovative ideas to keep themselves entertained during plane rides.

Austin Creed, better known as Xavier Woods in WWE, came up with a creative concept in the middle of the flight during the company's recent trip to the United Kingdom. He set up an impressive gaming rig in the plane, flying thousands of feet above the ground. He used pillows and blankets to set up a table, where he was playing the game Tekken. Posting a video of him and Jey Uso playing Tekken, he wrote on X (previously Twitter), " The way we used pillows and blankets to create a table'.

Xavier Woods is a big gamer

Besides wrestling, video games are one of the biggest passions of Xavier Woods. He is the man who has brought wrestling and gaming together within WWE, helping numerous wrestlers get interested in the gaming world. Current WWE wrestlers, such as his New Day tag team partners, Big E and Kofi Kingston, Jey Uso, Bayley, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Dakota Kai, share a mutual passion for video games with Woods. In addition to that, he has a Twitch channel under his real name, Austin Creed.

Apart from being one of the main hosts of WWE's gaming YouTube channel, 'UpUpDownDown', he is a former WWE 2K competition winner. Additionally, his arm tattoo is inspired by the gaming series, The Legend of Zelda.

WWE's April 2024 tour in the UK

After the colossal success of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, the Superstars from the red brand are touring the United Kingdom from April 17 to April 20. The WWE Live events are slated for Birmingham, Cardiff, London, and Belfast. Many prominent RAW Superstars, including Xavier Woods, will be in action during the Live tour in the UK. The New Day member captioned the in-flight gaming rig picture, talking about his mission of playing Tekken in the previously stated cities.

