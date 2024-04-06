WWE WrestleMania 40: Full Match Card, Preview, Predictions For Night 1 and 2

The wait is finally about to get over as WrestleMania 40 is just a few more hours away. Promoted as the biggest WrestleMania in the history of WWE, this year’s ‘Show of Immortals’ will be held at Lincoln’s Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The grand event also marks the return of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson inside the ring after a gap of 12 long years. The Brahma Bull has been practicing for the past three months for his in-ring clash against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins at the main event of Night 1.

Further, other wrestling legends like Stone Cold Steve Austin and John Cena are expected to make special appearances as well although we don’t know in which capacity they will come out.

And then, the entire WWE Universe is also waiting for Cody Rhodes to finish his story against Roman Reigns. Well, only time will tell if this will happen or not. For the time being, without waiting any further, let’s get on the predictions of the matches of WrestleMania of Night 1 and 2.

NIGHT 1

Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee vs Santos Escobar and Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio and his son Dominic are once again up against each other. After beating Dominik in WrestleMania 39, Rey will face him again, this time in a tag team set-up. With Santos Escobar on Dominik’s side, Rey will team up with Dragon Lee to face his son perhaps for the final time in WWE.

Even though it was expected that Rey might clash with Escobar in a one-on-one match, including Dominik and Dragon Lee adds more depth to the story. So who will win the fall? There are high chances that Dominik and Escobar might steal away with the win on Night 1. The reason being, Rey is nearing the end of his wrestling career, and the 49-year-old wrestler would definitely want to establish his son as a top heel in the company before he retires.

Win Prediction: Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar

InterContinental Championship –Gunther ( c ) vs Sami Zayn

Gunther’s run as InterContinental Champion (IC) for a straight 664 days makes him the longest-reigning IC champion in the history of WWE. He has triumphed over every opponent and is nearly invincible in WWE at the moment. But will he be able to come over three-time IC Champion Sami Zyan at WrestleMania 40?

There is a palpable feeling that Sami Zayn who has emerged as the number 1 contender for the post will defeat Gunther, and end his reign. That will also push Zayn’s prospects in the company because, at last year’s WrestleMania, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens had won over The Usos to win the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Titles.

Win Prediction: Sami Zayn

Jimmy vs Jey Uso

The brother vs brother fight will finally see a conclusion at WrestleMania 40. Rikishi’s sons had a dramatic time in WWE where they were once the Undisputed Tag Team Champions but ended up becoming big foes. After a fallout, Jey walked out of the Bloodline, while Jimmy continued playing heel. If we are seeing a decimation of the Bloodline at WrestleMania 40, then Jey is definitely winning the war against Jimmy Uso here.

Win Prediction : Jey Uso

WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs Becky Lynch

What happens when two of the hottest women wrestlers in the history of WWE come face-to-face? It leads to an electrifying contest, where nobody knows who will win. Rhea Ripley will defend her Championship which she comprehensively won at WrestleMania 39.

But her contest is against one of the toughest and former WWE women’s champion, ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch. And after winning the women’s Elimination Chamber 2024 contest, it doesn’t appear that Becky Lynch will stop at anything else than winning the Women’s World Championship against Rhea Ripley.

Win Prediction: Becky Lynch Wins

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship -- The Judgment Day (c) vs. #DIY vs. The Awesome Truth vs. The New Day vs. A-Town Down Under vs. New Catch Republic (Six Pack Ladder Match)

This is going to be an amazing contest. The Judgement Day had a narrow victory against Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens at WWE Payback. But it seems their time’s up and they will certainly drop the title now.

Further, the condition that the match will continue until both sets of titles are retrieved indicates that the Tag Team Belts might get split between RAW and SmackDown. So, for RAW, The Awesome Truth team of R Truth and The Miz might win the championships while for SmackDown, The New Catch Republic, Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate, or New Day might win.

The New Day have been Tag Team Champions once, so we place our bets for Smackdown on Pete Dunne and Tyler Bate.

Win Prediction: The Awesome Truth (RAW titles), New Catch Republic (SmackDown Titles)

Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi vs. Damage CTRL (Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai)

Jade Cargill is going to be the highlight of this match. It’s also wise of the WWE Creatives to pair her with many experienced wrestlers. For this match, it is almost clear that Jade Cargill along with Bianca and Naomi will win, as the company won’t want a young wrestler like Jade Cargill to start her career in WWE on a losing note.

Win Prediction: Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill & Naomi

Main Event Night 1: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins vs Roman Reigns and The Rock

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will ‘layeth’ the SmackDown once more at WrestleMania 40, as he teams up with his cousin Roman Reigns to take on Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in the main event of Night 1. The condition, as laid by The Former Boss, is simple here, if The Rock and Reigns lose, then there will be no Bloodline on Night 2 when Cody Rhodes faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, if they win, then on Night 2 it will be anything can happen and the road will be difficult for Cody Rhodes then, as he faces Roman Reigns with the Bloodline members present.

So, who wins here? There are very strong chances of the Bloodline winning the clash against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins as it makes the story on Night 2 more interesting. A Championship match without outside interference from anybody, would look stale. Wouldn’t it?

The Rock and Reigns winning on Night 1 also means that on Night 2 Bloodline will be heavily involved in the main event against Cody Rhodes which also brings the rumored return of Rock’s former rivals, John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin. So, on Night 1, The Bloodline is expected to triumph over Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Win Prediction: The Rock and Roman Reigns Win

NIGHT 2

Six-Man Philadelphia Street Fight: The Pride (Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits) vs The Final Testament (Karrion Kross, Akam, and Rezar)

Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits were originally rolled out as heels, but the WWE Universe never booed them heavily. AOP was brought in to give a little juice to Karrion Kross who seems to have great potential but they haven’t been given more than clashing with The Pride.

At WrestleMania 40, in the Philadelphia Street Fight, a win for both teams would bolster their prospects in WWE. Here, it appears that The Pride might win over The Final Testament as it features former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley plus it's stronger too.

AJ Styles vs LA Knight

This would be one of those matches, which might end up being a dark horse of the night. The reason is that it involves two high in-ring performing wrestlers.

AJ Styles’ spoiler play at Elimination Chamber curtailed LA Knight’s chance at the World Heavyweight Championship. And now, LA Knight is looking to exact his revenge on Styles. He is highly expected to win the fight against Styles which creates a further roadmap for his WWE career.

Win Prediction: LA Knight

WWE United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs Kevin Owens vs Randy Orton

Another one of those matches of the night, which might be the show stealer. Logan Paul’s United States Championship is on the line against former WWE Champions Randy Orton and Kevin Owens.

Even though the cards are all in favor of Logan Paul retaining the title in the triple-threat contest, the result can however also tilt in favor of Randy Orton. The Viper since his return at Survivor Series has not enjoyed any significant win. Even his return was downplayed by CM Punk’s return on the same night.

Also, Logan Paul had cost Randy Orton his Elimination Chamber match, and Orton’s win here would fulfill his revenge. So, we are going with Randy Orton winning the fall against Logan Paul and Kevin Owens for the United States Championship.

WIn Prediction: Randy Orton

WWE Women’s Championship: Iyo Sky (c) vs Bayley

This one-on-one Women's Championship might have outside interference from several other women wrestlers. Iyo Sky’s Damage CTRL members, Asuka, Kairi Sane, & Dakota Kai will definitely be on her side, which might then bring Bianca, Jade, and Naomi on Bayley’s side.

And for this fall, Bayley is the favorite to win. It has been a long time since she has won a WWE Championship. Further Bayley has always been Miss Go for WWE, as she has donned several roles in her WWE career. She has been an unsung hero of the women’s division and at WrestleMania 40, the WWE Universe is watching Bayley becoming the WWE Women’s Champion.

Win Prediction: Bayley

WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs Drew McIntyre

Honestly, there’s no babyface or a heel in this storyline. It’s just a former WWE Universal Champion wanting to win the World Heavyweight Champion at the grandest stage of them all. Drew McIntyre has scaled his way to this spot by winning the WWE Elimination Chamber 2024, beating five other men.

In fact, in WWE he has climbed up the ladder on his own abilities and one must not forget that the Scottish Psychopath had beaten Brock Lesnar, for the WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 36.

For Seth Rollins, losing this fight might not affect him much as he was formerly been WWE Universal Champion. Even though Seth Rollins is also an excellent wrestler inside the ring, for this fight, Drew McIntyre looks to have an upper hand. We are going with Drew McIntyre as a winner here.

Win Prediction: Drew McIntyre

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) vs Cody Rhodes

For the second year in a row, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes will main event WrestleMania, which is a record in WWE’s history. Never before has it happened that two superstars will face each other in a consecutive main event of WrestleMania. For many, headlining one WrestleMania is a dream. You might take CM Punk’s example.

For The American Nightmare, Cody Rhodes, the stars have been on his side for the past 2 years, as he has enjoyed a terrific run in WWE. Loved by fans, Cody Rhodes has been elevated to this spot not by WWE, but by the WWE Universe.

The big question is, will Roman Reigns' longest run as WWE Undisputed Universal Champion end? Yes, it appears so. Though this might not be the end of The Bloodline, everyone is so excited to see Cody Rhodes ‘finish his story’. The match will certainly have outside interference which is going to make it more exciting. So, we are going all out for Cody Rhodes in this clash.

Win Prediction: Cody Rhodes

