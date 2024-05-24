‘Yes, He Doesn’t Duck’: Fans Challenge Jon Jones Over Not Fighting Tom Aspinall, Amid His Reaction to Dustin Poirier’s Retirement Consideration

Dustin Poirier's potential retirement has stirred the MMA community. He recently hinted at hanging up his gloves. Jon Jones reacted with surprise on Twitter. Jones' reaction has sparked a broader discussion. Poirier prepares to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 302. Is Poirier ready to walk away?

Meanwhile, Jones is set to fight Stipe Miocic. But why hasn’t Jones fought Tom Aspinall? Fans are curious and demanding answers. Aspinall, the interim heavyweight champion, awaits his chance. Is Jones avoiding a tougher challenge?

Poirier Hints at Retirement, Jones Expresses Surprise

Dustin Poirier recently opened up about his potential retirement. He candidly shared, "I'm not going to climb the ladder again. I've been doing this a long time. It's a very selfish sport. I'm ready to be a father and be a husband and be home and be into a routine. I wouldn't say I can't do it again. I can do it again. It's just... this is it for me... This could be the last one... I'm still on the fence, win or lose. I just want to be content with my career..."

Jon Jones quickly reacted to Poirier’s comments on Twitter. He posted, "Wait a minute, did he say he’s considering retiring after his next fight!? 🤯" This tweet immediately grabbed attention and sparked widespread discussion. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Fans Defend Poirier, Aim Jabs at Jones

One fan said, "Yes, he doesn't duck, so he has cleared his division. Deserved rest unlike others who duck interim champs." This comment highlighted the respect Poirier has earned compared to others, hinting at Jones.

Advertisement

Another person chimed in, "This isn't the cook you think it is bro, him fighting Islam is the equivalent to you facing Tom. No one would have issues with you retiring win or lose vs Tom." This pointed out the different standards applied to Poirier and Jones.

This person simply stated, "Poirier > Jones." This succinct comparison emphasized Poirier’s straightforward approach.

This fan questioned Jones' motives, "What is the purpose of this tweet? He’s had a great career he’s only missing the Belt and he’s been very forward about that. You just dance around holding up a division. Most of us know you ain’t fighting Tom so why not just say that?"

Finally, one fan added, "Yeah after fighting the best lightweight in the world that's in his prime.... You're contemplating going out after fighting an inactive 40-year-old man as opposed to your interim champ who is in his prime." This underscored the differing challenges Poirier and Jones are facing.

These reactions clearly put Jones on the spot, questioning his choices and highlighting the respect Poirier has earned. The debate continues as fans await Jones' next move. Will Jones step up to the challenge, or will the accusations of avoiding tougher fights persist? What do you think? Should Jon Jones fight Tom Aspinall next?

Also Read: Ilia Topuria Ditches Islam Makhachev for Conor McGregor After Max Holloway, Labels It ‘Biggest Fight in MMA’