Pavithra Gowda's daughter Khushi drops a message amid her mother's arrest with Kannada actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case

Actors and actresses from the South Indian film fraternity, including Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, and others, are expressing their love and gratitude to their fathers on the occasion of Father’s Day.

On the other hand, the situation is quite different in the Gowda family. Pavithra Gowda, an actress, model, and fashionista, was recently arrested along with Kannada actor-producer Darshan Thoogudeepa and 14 others in connection with the murder of Renukasawamy, a 33-year-old auto driver.

Despite the difficult phase she is going through right now, Khushi Gowda made a significant post, sharing a photo with her mother Pavithra Gowda. Sharing an adorable moment with her mother, Khushi penned, “Happy Father's Day to you my everything @pavithragowda777_official” followed by an evil eye and a love emoji.

Meanwhile. Pavithra Gowda has always claimed her connection with actor Darshan. However, in a recent interview with India Today, Thoogudeepa’s lawyer, Anil Babu, denied any affair between the actor and Gowda.

Anil Babu also mentioned that Vijayalakshmi is Thoogudeepa’s legal wife and that Gowda is merely a co-star and friend.

Here is everything you need to know about Pavithra Gowda

Reportedly, Pavithra was previously married to Sanjay Singh, a grocery store worker, but they later separated. She first met Darshan Thoogudeepa in 2014 when she was trying to get a role in one of his movies, and the two became friends.

Gowda's Social Media Controversy

Gowda’s relationship with Thoogudeepa has always been a topic of controversy. On January 24, 2024, Pavithra faced significant backlash after posting a video on Instagram that featured them performing rituals, vacationing together, celebrating life events, and more.

Posting the heartwarming moments on the social site, Pavithra Gowda wrote, "One decade down; forever to go. #10year. It’s been 10years of our relationship. Thank you… @darshanthoogudeepashrinivas @khushigowda_7.”

Meanwhile, Thoogudeepa has been married to Vijayalakshmi for over 20 years. She has found herself embroiled in controversy due to the alleged relationship between Thoogudeepa and Pavitra Gowda.

On the work front

Pavithra made her acting debut in 2013 with Chatrigalu Sir Chatrigalu and appeared in films like Preethi Kithabhu, Agamya, and 54321. After a not-so-successful acting career, she moved to fashion designing.

