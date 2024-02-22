Boston Celtics Shooting Guard Jaylen Brown has gone viral for all the wrong reasons. In a clip circulated on Instagram, Brown's rumored girlfriend, Suzie Micael was struggling to walk on an icy sidewalk in heels. However, Jaylen chose to just stroll ahead without lending a hand. Suzie was spotted stepping carefully on the icy surface, and Jaylen, who was in sneakers, seemingly didn't even register that she might need some help. Nevertheless, Suzie eventually caught up and grabbed onto his arm.

Fans are upset about Jaylen's behavior and called out the Celtics Shooting Guard for not being more considerate.

How NBA buffs responded to Jaylen Brown’s behavior

"Money doesn’t always mean gentleman u females will learn," one fan commented.

Another said, "The lack of concern or care from him is wild."

A third fan commented, "It’s the way he looked back and she was reaching for his arm. He doesn’t like her, is the simple things man."

Another user expressed, "Dem lil boys deya.. zero man skills."

"They may have just had an argument gets like that sometimes," a fifth user expressed.

One user said, "Is the millions of dollars he allows her access too not enough? Maybe she been pissing him off all day and that was his lil revenage."

While, another user wrote, "He’s got bad vibes written all over him, that looked nasty for no reason."

One user expressed, "Hurt my whole soul tbh!!"

While, another user said, "Conversely, the lady behind her was supported by someone. That’s such a shame."

"Sickening," expressed one fan, while another commented, "At this point better off being single."

One user wrote, "I don’t want to sound like a hater but that’s what happens when you date for the wrong reasons. This man clearly doesn’t give a flying Monkey about you."

Jaylen and Suzie haven't confirmed their relationship yet!

On a brighter note, Jaylen Brown had a strong performance at the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. He occupied the second position in the Dunk Contest and scored 36 points in just 22 minutes off the bench in a major win for the Eastern Conference.

Jaylen Brown 2023-2024 Statistics

In the 2023-24 season, Jaylen Brown brought his A-game on the court. He played in 50 games and clocked in an average of 33.4 minutes per game. On the offensive front, he averaged 22.0 points per game.

Brown has a 49.2% field goal percentage. In his three-point game, he has 34.2% accuracy from beyond the arc. Defensively, Brown has an average of 1.1 steals per game.

Boston Celtics Standings

As for the Boston Celtics, the team is experiencing a stellar season with a 43-12 record. So far, the Celtics are leading the Eastern Conference. Their winning percentage is around 78.2% and they have a strong conference record of 30-6. Celtics have also won their last six games.

Despite Jaylen Brown's off-court drama, things are looking good for his team on the court.