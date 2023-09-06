What is the Indian team for the 2023 World Cup? BCCI announces 15-member squad ahead of mega tournament

India revealed their 15-man final squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup. The month-long event is set to begin on October 5th and end on November 19th, with less than a month to go. KL Rahul has secured a spot in India's ODI World Cup squad, despite his absence from competitive cricket since May this year. As the first-choice wicketkeeper-batter, Rahul is currently getting ready to join the team in Sri Lanka for the Super Four stage at the Asia Cup. This follows his successful fitness inspection at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru on September 4th.

The current 17-player squad in Sri Lanka had to decide on two players to leave out. These ended up being middle-order batter Tilak Varma and fast bowler Prasidh Krishna. Additionally, Sanju Samson, a reserve player at the Asia Cup, was not included.

Ishan Kishan has managed to retain his position as the secondary wicketkeeper-batter in the squad. His latest performance consolidating his spot was his most elevated score of 82, marking his fourth successive ODI half-century, in India's Asia Cup opener game against Pakistan in Pallekele, which was halted due to rain on September 2nd.

Pace and spin options in India's bowling attack

The pace attack will be headed by Bumrah, including Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, as well as fast-bowling allrounders Hardik Pandya and Shardul Thakur. Kuldeep Yadav is the lead wrist spinner, while Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja are the left-arm spin-bowling all-rounders.

The ICC required World Cup squads to be submitted by September 5, however, any changes can be made up until September 28th without ICC approval. This allows India to utilize three additional ODIs against Australia following the Asia Cup to allocate more gameplay for players like Rahul and Iyer. The World Cup journey commences for India on October 8, when they face Australia in Chennai.

World Cup Squad for India

The squad for India's World Cup includes Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, and Mohammed Siraj.

ICC World Cup 2023 Adjusted Schedule

In the highly-anticipated ICC World Cup, the India vs. Pakistan match, originally slated for October 15th in Ahmedabad, may now occur a day earlier, on October 14th.

The commencement of the Navratri festival primarily influences this date shift for the India vs. Pakistan match. Holding the match on its original date of October 15th could have challenged security arrangements. Consequently, ICC and BCCI sought PCB's permission to reschedule two group matches, including the one pitting India against Pakistan in Ahmedabad.

The inaugural match of the tournament is scheduled to take place on October 5th at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Jay Shah, the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has also confirmed that the prestigious ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 final will be held at the same venue in Ahmedabad.

Furthermore, the first semi-final is set to unfold at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, while the second semi-final will grace the historic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

