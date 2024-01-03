Adam Driver brushes off back-to-back Italian roles in House of Gucci and Ferrari with nonchalant attitude towards career strategy

In a recent episode of the SmartLess podcast, hosted by Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes, and Will Arnett, famed actor Adam Driver discusses his career choices, including his performances in Ridley Scott's House of Gucci and Michael Mann's Ferrari. Unraveling his perspective, Driver shows a casual approach toward professional strategy, preferring to follow his intuition and collaborate with renowned filmmakers as per Deadline.

Unplanned serendipity: Adam Driver's candid admission

Driver frankly reveals in the podcast conversation that his career path lacks a planned master plan. Instead, he trusts his intuition and the opportunity to work with well-known filmmakers. The actor acknowledges his consecutive Italian roles in House of Gucci and Ferrari, but dismisses any concerns, highlighting the importance of collaborating with filmmakers such as Ridley Scott and Michael Mann.

Driver reacts to the expected question about playing Italian characters by saying, "Who gives a s**t?" The actor, with a careless attitude, implies that the nationality of the characters is insignificant in comparison to the level of the filmmakers and the projects themselves. He downplays the significance of the successive Italian roles, citing Ridley Scott and Michael Mann as the driving forces behind his selections.

A career lesson in unconventional choices

Driver acknowledges a lack of strategic planning in his work, citing his portrayal of Italian characters as an example of not following typical professional strategies. He agrees that the consecutive roles may not be typical of the film industry's strategic selections, but he justifies his choices by highlighting the unprecedented chance afforded by working with filmmakers of Scott and Mann's caliber. This unusual approach to his profession shows Driver's dedication to the discipline and beauty of filmmaking.

The press conundrum: Navigating nuanced conversations

Adam Driver considers the difficulties of nuanced conversations in the press, particularly when discussing concurrent positions with a similar nationality. He expresses amazement at the repeated questions about portraying Italians, underlining that the emphasis should be on the filmmakers and the projects rather than the nationality of the characters. The actor discusses the limitations of press encounters in portraying the subtleties of an actor's decisions, recognizing the challenge of communicating the complexities within the boundaries of a press setting.

Adam Driver's casual and instinct-driven approach to his career is a welcome break from conventional filmmaking tactics. Driver exemplifies a dedication to artistic independence and a true enthusiasm for his work by favoring collaboration with great filmmakers above planned career moves. As he concludes his run with consecutive Italian roles, the actor sends a clear message to the audience: for him, it's about the art, the directors, and the projects, not the nationality of the characters he plays. In a world dominated by strategic judgments, Driver's laid-back demeanor demonstrates the lasting power of creativity and artistic expression in the realm of cinema.

