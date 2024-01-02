Why does Jennifer Lawrence hate New Year's eve? Actress reveals she's left 'drunk but disappointed'

Jennifer Lawrence, the acclaimed Hollywood actress known for dominating the big screen and receiving awards, recently offered an unexpected revelation regarding her feelings about New Year's Eve. Despite her various accomplishments, Lawrence confessed that she dislikes the year's last day, noting a history of dashed expectations and disappointments on the festive night, as per Vanity Fair.

Setting the bar low: Managing expectations

Lawrence frankly stated her dislike for New Year's Eve in an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, admitting that she had given up on the grandiose celebrations. To prevent another year of disappointments, the actress revealed her plan for New Year's Eve: "I plan on doing nothing, and then if something lands in my lap." Lawrence thinks that by keeping the bar low, she may avoid the traditional problems of a joyful night and, perhaps, find consolation in a more casual attitude.

The actress didn't hold back when it came to discussing her prior encounters, revealing, "I always end up drunk and disappointed." Jennifer Lawrence even came up with a catchy title for her memoir: "Drunk and Disappointed." This self-deprecating humor demonstrates her willingness to laugh at herself while also providing insight into the difficulties she confronts at what should be a pleasant moment.

Advertisement

Puking and perfection: The vulnerable side of Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence also discussed her tendency to vomit when stressed or exhausted. She shared a personal experience about having to roll down the car window and puke over the side while traveling with her PR. This vulnerability contrasts with her beautiful red-carpet appearance, portraying the A-list actress in a more accessible and down-to-earth light, as per Vanity Fair. The discussion of prospective memoir titles such as "Tripping and Barfing" gives a sense of levity to her honest confessions.

In the middle of Hollywood glitter and success, Jennifer Lawrence's dislike of New Year's Eve throws light on the common struggle to satisfy heightened expectations during festive events. Her openness to relate personal experiences, both hilarious and vulnerable, endears her to admirers, who may take solace in the idea that even Hollywood's highest-paid actress has challenges on the year's last night.

As Lawrence lowers the bar for New Year's Eve celebrations, viewers wait to see if her laid-back attitude will result in a more joyful celebration or another chapter in the ongoing drama of "Drunk and Disappointed."

ALSO READ: Angela White, formerly Blac Chyna reveals she endured painful complications in pursuit of new look; discusses breast implant reduction surgery post-effects