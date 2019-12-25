Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Global Box Office: Daisy Ridley's film crosses the USD 400 million mark

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have been shunned by critics and fans alike but the J.J. Abrams movie is going steady and saw an impressive $29.2 million at the US box-office. Read below for more details.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has seamlessly gone down the same path as Game of Thrones Season 8 did, earlier this year, in terms of fan criticism! Critics, as well as the fandom, have heavily criticised the J.J. Abrams directorial for being "fan service" and not fleshing out the arcs of the titular characters like Kylo Ren and Rey. When it comes to the opening weekend numbers, the US box-office collections of The Rise of Skywalker stood at $177 million, which was less than The Force Awakens (2015, $$247.9 million) and The Last Jedi (2017, $220 million).

However, it seems as though the love for Star Wars is not completely dying at the box-office, as one would imagine. According to Collider, Episode IX saw a huge boost of $29 million at the US box-office on its first Monday, which is way ahead of The Last Jedi's first Monday ($21.5 million). The Rise of Skywalker stands tall as the sixth-highest Monday gross of all time, which is quite impressive for the film which has been met with mostly negative reviews. The Force Awaken's first Monday saw the J.J. Abrams directorial earn $40.1 million.

While the cumulative US box-office number for Daisy Ridley and Adam Driver's film stands at $206.6 million so far, the global box-office collection is now an impressive $433.4 million and counting.

It will indeed be intriguing to see how well The Rise of Skywalker will perform on Christmas Day!

