Everywhere in the world, fans of Apple products are excited for the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) to begin. The keynote talk is scheduled for June 10 and the conference will run through June 14.

Apple to announce new updates and products

The web giant is about to reveal its fall software updates and may perhaps debut fresh gadgets, as usual. All eyes are focused this year, though, on Apple's unclear position on generative artificial intelligence (AI).

Multiple reports indicate that Apple has dedicated a substantial amount of resources—millions of dollars a day, according to some accounts—to modeling its own AI. While retaining its generative features on-device, there are many rumors about possible collaborations with big players like Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic (or Baidu in China) for cloud-based AI features.

According to a recent Bloomberg story, there is much speculation that Apple may even expand its ecosystem to include all AI developers for seamless integration into its devices.

Although Apple has always supported on-device machine learning, the company is increasing its expertise in this area due to the growing significance of generative AI. Notably, references to goods such as the M3 MacBook Air—dubbed "the world’s best consumer laptop for AI"—heighten the anticipation.

Aside from artificial intelligence, guests of WWDC can expect a plethora of announcements on updates for iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and other operating systems. Some of the anticipated improvements are the addition of "scenes" to Freeform, the ability to personalize app icons on iPhones, and additional accessibility shortcuts.

Reports also suggest that two new AirPods models may be released: an entry-level model that replaces the second-generation AirPods and a noise-canceling version that will take the place of the mid-tier AirPods 3. A further expectation is the possibility of updated AirPods Max headphones with USB-C connectivity.

WWDC 23

When the much-anticipated Vision Pro headset was finally revealed, Apple wowed the crowds at last year's WWDC. Furthermore, the business unveiled noteworthy changes, including a revamp of WatchOS that is more focused on widgets, the addition of StandBy Mode to iOS 17, desktop widgets for macOS, and initiatives aimed at the game industry.

Completing the switch to Apple silicon last year, demonstrated by the release of a redesigned Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip integrated into the new Mac Studio, was another significant milestone for Apple. When the 15-inch model was introduced, the MacBook Air also saw a significant bump that delighted both industry watchers and consumers.

