Barbie's 65th Anniversary: Mattel Releases New 'Glamorous' Doll To Pay Homage To The Original

Barbara Millicent Roberts, known worldwide as Barbie, is marking her 65th birthday on March 9th, and Mattel is pulling out all the stops to celebrate this iconic doll's milestone. In a fitting homage to her origins, Mattel has unveiled a stunning new Barbie doll, reminiscent of the original Barbie launched in 1959.

A nod to the past with a modern twist

The new Barbie doll takes inspiration from the classic 1959 version, sporting a contemporary interpretation of the iconic black-and-white bathing suit. Designed by Carlyle Nuera, Barbie's lead product designer, this anniversary doll pays homage to Barbie's roots while exuding modern glamor.

From her elegant gown to her chic sunglasses, every detail of the new Barbie resonates with the spirit of the original doll.

Empowerment and legacy

As Barbie's 65th birthday coincides with International Women's Day, it's a poignant reminder of Barbie's role as a pioneer in promoting girl empowerment. Lisa McKnight, executive vice president and chief brand officer at Mattel, emphasizes Barbie's legacy as a symbol of female empowerment and celebrates her influence as a role model for women worldwide.

Sapphire splendor: A symbolic design

To commemorate Barbie's 65th anniversary, the limited-edition doll incorporates the symbol of the blue sapphire into its design. Every element of the doll's appearance reflects this symbolic theme, from sapphire earrings to eye makeup and tinted sunglasses. The meticulous attention to detail underscores Mattel's commitment to honoring Barbie's legacy in style.

A collector's delight

Available in limited quantities for $60 each, the anniversary Barbie promises to be a coveted item among collectors. With its blend of nostalgia and contemporary flair, this doll embodies the essence of Barbie's enduring appeal.

Additionally, Mattel has exciting plans for further celebratory releases, including new Fashionista and Career dolls inspired by Barbie's illustrious history. As Barbie reaches this significant milestone, her influence continues to resonate across generations.

From her humble beginnings in 1959 to her status as a global icon, Barbie remains a symbol of empowerment, diversity, and timeless glamour. As we celebrate Barbie's 65th birthday, we honor not just a doll but a cultural phenomenon that has inspired millions worldwide.

