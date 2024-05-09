Passenger's seat theft attempt leads to physical altercation on Eva Air flight; WATCH here

On an EVA Air flight from Taiwan to California, a brawl broke out between two passengers over a seat dispute, which was captured on video and widely circulated online.

The altercation began just hours into the 11.5-hour journey when one passenger attempted to switch seats due to discomfort from a neighboring passenger's coughing. The individual took an empty seat and displaced the original occupant, causing an immediate confrontation.

Mid-air melee unfolds

A video posted to social media platform X shows the escalating conflict with the caption, "Yesterday, a fierce fight broke out on an EVA Air flight BR08 bound from Taiwan to San Francisco. Two passengers engaged in a heated argument over an empty seat, which quickly escalated into a physical altercation".

The video showed flight attendants struggling to intervene as the two passengers engaged in a physical altercation. Amidst screams from other passengers, the situation escalates as blows are exchanged, and a flight attendant is accidentally elbowed in the head.

Cabin crew efforts

Despite the chaos, the cabin crew acted quickly, attempting to separate the fighting passengers and restore order. However, as the altercation continued, their efforts were met with resistance, necessitating the assistance of other passengers in restraining the combatants.

Following the violent altercation, the two passengers were separated for the remainder of the flight, with the cabin crew successfully managing tensions. Upon arrival in San Francisco, the individuals were turned over to local authorities. The incident has since received much attention on social media, with users praising the flight attendants for their professionalism and quick response.

Social media users have expressed both concern and admiration for how the cabin crew handled the situation. One user wrote, "Hats off to the flight attendants' professionalism and quick intervention. Wonder if any punishment was handed to these passengers?"

Another user wrote, "When this happens, would aircrew accept assistance from a trained person to restrain any violent customers? Always see grown men more interested in recording cabin crew being swamped by violent males who can't handle their alcohol."

