TikTok CEO transforms from reserved tech executive to Met Gala 2024 chair; Deets here

Shou Chew, TikTok's CEO, has been appointed as honorary chair of this year's Met Gala. The tech executive will attend the prestigious event alongside Hollywood celebrities and fashion icons.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on May 07, 2024  |  06:19 PM IST |  410
(Image Courtesy: Getty Images)
Key Highlight
  • TikTok CEO Shou Chew surprises the world with his role as an honorary chair at the Met Gala
  • Journey from finance to tech, with stints at Facebook and DST Global, paved way for TikTok's success

Shou Chew, the 41-year-old CEO of TikTok, has been named an honorary chair at the prestigious Met Gala, joining A-list celebrities such as Zendaya and Bad Bunny, as per the New York Times. This is a significant change for Chew, whose tech background contrasts sharply with the glitz and glamour of the fashion industry. 

The clash of tech and fashion 

As TikTok faces a potential ban in the United States, Chew's appearance at the Met Gala raises eyebrows and piques interest. Regardless of the app's uncertain future, its sponsorship of the event shows TikTok's cultural influence, particularly among Gen Z. While Washington lawmakers are concerned about the app's ties to the Chinese government, it remains a powerful force in American life, particularly in fashion.

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley 

Chew's rise from a Wall Street finance professional to the CEO of one of the world's largest social media platforms is nothing short of remarkable. After finishing his education at University College London and Harvard Business School, Chew entered the tech world, taking a summer internship at Facebook during the financial crisis, a decision that proved prophetic. 

Chew became immersed in the world of technology investments after joining DST Global, a venture capital firm, where he played an important role in backing giants such as Alibaba and Xiaomi as per the New York Times. His strategic insights and financial acumen paved the way for TikTok's predecessor, ByteDance, which rose to prominence while under his watchful eye.

Image Courtesy: Getty Images

The transformation of TikTok 

As TikTok faced increased scrutiny from US lawmakers, Chew led a shift in the company's public relations strategy, opting for a more proactive approach. Chew leveraged opportunities like the Met Gala to position TikTok as a cultural powerhouse, transcending its status as a mere social media platform. 

Shou Chew's rise from reserved tech executive to Met Gala chair exemplifies TikTok's evolving role in shaping contemporary culture. As he walks down the red carpet, Chew embodies the intersection of technology and fashion, ushering in a new era for the social media giant.

Know more about Shou Zi Chew:

Who is Shou Zi Chew?
Shou Zi Chew is the CEO of TikTok, a popular social media platform known for its short-form videos.
Who is Shou Zi Chew's wife?
Shou Zi Chew's wife is Vivian Kao. She is a former associate at Goldman Sachs and shares a private life with Shou Zi Chew and their three children.
