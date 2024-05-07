TikTok CEO transforms from reserved tech executive to Met Gala 2024 chair; Deets here

Shou Chew, the 41-year-old CEO of TikTok, has been named an honorary chair at the prestigious Met Gala, joining A-list celebrities such as Zendaya and Bad Bunny, as per the New York Times. This is a significant change for Chew, whose tech background contrasts sharply with the glitz and glamour of the fashion industry.

The clash of tech and fashion

As TikTok faces a potential ban in the United States, Chew's appearance at the Met Gala raises eyebrows and piques interest. Regardless of the app's uncertain future, its sponsorship of the event shows TikTok's cultural influence, particularly among Gen Z. While Washington lawmakers are concerned about the app's ties to the Chinese government, it remains a powerful force in American life, particularly in fashion.

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley

Chew's rise from a Wall Street finance professional to the CEO of one of the world's largest social media platforms is nothing short of remarkable. After finishing his education at University College London and Harvard Business School, Chew entered the tech world, taking a summer internship at Facebook during the financial crisis, a decision that proved prophetic. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Chew became immersed in the world of technology investments after joining DST Global, a venture capital firm, where he played an important role in backing giants such as Alibaba and Xiaomi as per the New York Times. His strategic insights and financial acumen paved the way for TikTok's predecessor, ByteDance, which rose to prominence while under his watchful eye.

Advertisement

The transformation of TikTok

As TikTok faced increased scrutiny from US lawmakers, Chew led a shift in the company's public relations strategy, opting for a more proactive approach. Chew leveraged opportunities like the Met Gala to position TikTok as a cultural powerhouse, transcending its status as a mere social media platform.

Shou Chew's rise from reserved tech executive to Met Gala chair exemplifies TikTok's evolving role in shaping contemporary culture. As he walks down the red carpet, Chew embodies the intersection of technology and fashion, ushering in a new era for the social media giant.

ALSO READ: Apple's $110 billion stock buyback: Tech giant’s ambitious strategy amid quarterly revenue decline explained