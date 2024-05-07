Do men pose greater threat than bears in the jungle? Know more about VIRAL TikTok debate

TikTok debate on whether you would face a bear or a man in the woods heats up. Surprisingly enough, the stats found on the internet spark some interesting pointers.

By Shovan Roy
Published on May 07, 2024  |  11:01 PM IST |  2.9K
TikTok sparks debate on threat level between men and bears
TikTok sparks debate on threat level between men and bears (PC: X)
Key Highlight
  • TikTok sparks debate on facing bears or men in the forest
  • Statistics reveal that men pose a greater threat than bears

In the ocean of opinions about TikTok, a strange question has been raised: which is more dangerous to meet in the forest, a bear or a man? You might be thinking that this question even requires a discussion. Well, the answer may surprise you as many people consider humans wild animals.

The viral spark

This controversy began in April when Screenshot HQ posted a video on TikTok. In it, women said they would rather stumble upon a bear than face what men are capable of, fearing their own unpredictability.

@plutorulesmy12th described two different encounters she had while hiking; coming across the bear seemed mild compared to crossing paths with that guy later on the trail. Her story resonated with others who have debated whether wildlife is safer than people.

TikTok sparks debate on threat level between men and bears (PC: X)

Predictability versus uncertainty

Couples joined in on this conversation as well. Lilianna Wilde’s husband said he’d choose the bear because it is predictable. An aggressive bear will do what aggressive bears do. Whereas you never know what an angry guy might be planning. Well, one can not deny the justification of the argument here.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

But despite our deeply rooted fear of them, bears aren’t all that dangerous, statistically speaking. According to the National Park Service (NPS), attacks by bears are rare and usually motivated by defense; Lynn Rogers at the North American Bear Center has found that young men pose a greater risk to others than black bears do.

Advertisement

TikTok sparks debate on threat level between men and bears (PC: X)

Facing hard truths

Women around the world experience extremely high levels of violence committed against them by men. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in three women worldwide has been subjected either to physical and/or sexual aggression during her life. 

Figures like these underscore just how brutal human interaction can be for some individuals, particularly when juxtaposed against those involving animals, such as encountering bears while camping alone at night.

While some may still find it hard to believe that anyone could fear another person more than they fear grizzly bears or mountain lions lurking behind every tree trunk, for others, these fears are all too real, which is why many feel safer camping alone in the wilderness than walking down a dark street at night. 

As this debate continues on social media platforms such as TikTok, one thing becomes clear: most individuals fear coming face-to-face with a bear while hiking through woods far less than they dread encountering another human being who could potentially harm them physically or emotionally.

ALSO READ: Bizarre incidents at US airports; snakes found in sunglass case, another man plans to board with machete

Advertisement

FAQs

Why do some prefer encountering bears over men?
Fear of unpredictability and statistics show men are more likely to cause harm to drive this preference.
Are bear encounters truly safer?
While bears can be dangerous, statistics indicate they are less likely to cause harm than some humans.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Shovan Roy

Shovan has a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism degree from Calcutta University. He loves to live in the

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles