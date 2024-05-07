Do men pose greater threat than bears in the jungle? Know more about VIRAL TikTok debate

In the ocean of opinions about TikTok, a strange question has been raised: which is more dangerous to meet in the forest, a bear or a man? You might be thinking that this question even requires a discussion. Well, the answer may surprise you as many people consider humans wild animals.

The viral spark

This controversy began in April when Screenshot HQ posted a video on TikTok. In it, women said they would rather stumble upon a bear than face what men are capable of, fearing their own unpredictability.

@plutorulesmy12th described two different encounters she had while hiking; coming across the bear seemed mild compared to crossing paths with that guy later on the trail. Her story resonated with others who have debated whether wildlife is safer than people.

Predictability versus uncertainty

Couples joined in on this conversation as well. Lilianna Wilde's husband said he'd choose the bear because it is predictable. An aggressive bear will do what aggressive bears do. Whereas you never know what an angry guy might be planning. Well, one can not deny the justification of the argument here.

But despite our deeply rooted fear of them, bears aren’t all that dangerous, statistically speaking. According to the National Park Service (NPS), attacks by bears are rare and usually motivated by defense; Lynn Rogers at the North American Bear Center has found that young men pose a greater risk to others than black bears do.

Facing hard truths

Women around the world experience extremely high levels of violence committed against them by men. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), one in three women worldwide has been subjected either to physical and/or sexual aggression during her life.

Figures like these underscore just how brutal human interaction can be for some individuals, particularly when juxtaposed against those involving animals, such as encountering bears while camping alone at night.

While some may still find it hard to believe that anyone could fear another person more than they fear grizzly bears or mountain lions lurking behind every tree trunk, for others, these fears are all too real, which is why many feel safer camping alone in the wilderness than walking down a dark street at night.

As this debate continues on social media platforms such as TikTok, one thing becomes clear: most individuals fear coming face-to-face with a bear while hiking through woods far less than they dread encountering another human being who could potentially harm them physically or emotionally.

