One of the surfers killed in Mexico was engaged, set to get married in August; Details inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to homicide.

A surfing trip to Baja California, Mexico, ended tragically for Jack Carter Rhoad, 30, and his companions, Jake Robinson, 30, and Callum Robinson, 33 as per PEOPLE. The trio, who left for their journey in late April, did not return to their accommodations in Rosarito, causing concern among their loved ones. Unfortunately, their bodies were discovered in a well with gunshot wounds, leaving a wake of grief and unanswered questions.

A fiancé remembered

Jack Carter Rhoad's untimely death shattered his hopes for a future with his fiancée, Natalie Weirtz. This tragic incident forced the couple to cancel their plans to marry on August 17 in Columbus, Ohio. Their love and anticipation story is now a poignant reminder of the unpredictable nature of life.

Following Natalie's devastating loss, friends and well-wishers banded together to support her and remember Carter Rhoad. Aubrey Byers, a close friend, started a GoFundMe campaign to help Natalie during this difficult time and to honor Carter's legacy through scholarships and charitable donations.

“In the wake of the heartbreaking loss of Carter Rhoad, Callum Robinson, and Jake Robinson, our hearts ache with grief for their families, friends, and community,” Aubrey Byers wrote. The outpouring of generosity from donors, both financially and emotionally, reflects Carter and his companions' influence on those around them.

Seeking justice and closure

As authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Jack Carter Rhoad, Jake Robinson, and Callum Robinson, questions remain about the motivation for this senseless act of violence. Initial reports indicate that the surfers were targeted for the tires on their vehicle, resulting in a fatal confrontation with their assailants. However, many details remain unknown, allowing for speculation and a search for justice.

While the community mourns the untimely deaths of Carter and his companions, the outpouring of support for Natalie and efforts to preserve their legacies show the human spirit's resilience in the face of adversity. While unanswered questions remain, Carter Rhoad and his companions' legacy will live on, cherished by those whose lives they touched.

ALSO READ: Who are Jake and Callum Robinson? Mexican police arrest three people as Australian brothers go missing