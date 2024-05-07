Sudha Reddy dazzles in over 200 carats of diamonds at Met Gala 2024; WATCH here

Sudha Reddy, an Indian businesswoman and billionaire, stole the show at the prestigious Met Gala 2024 with her stunning gown studded with over 200 carats of diamonds, as per Page Six. Reddy, the MEIL Group's director, graced the red carpet in an opulent and elegant display that drew worldwide attention.

Statement necklace steals the show

While all eyes were on Reddy, it was her stunning 180-carat diamond necklace that really turned heads. This exquisite neckpiece, named Amore Eterno, featured a dazzling 25-carat heart-shaped diamond representing love and affection, as well as three additional 20-carat heart-shaped diamonds representing her husband and their two children.

In addition to her stunning necklace, Reddy wore a 23-carat diamond solitaire ring and another 20-carat diamond solitaire ring worth a total of $20 million. When combined with her custom-embroidered gown, these magnificent jewels created an ensemble fit for royalty. Her dress is said to have taken 4500 hours to make, showing her attention to detail and craftsmanship.

A philanthropic visionary

Aside from her passion for luxury and fashion, Sudha Reddy is well-known for her philanthropic efforts and commitment to giving back to society. As the head of the Sudha Reddy Foundation, she actively pursues charitable interests and strives to make a positive difference in the world. Reddy's commitment to benevolence is consistent with her belief in using her platform to represent her country and city on a global scale. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

A beacon of Indian excellence

Sudha Reddy, originally from Vijayawada, has become a symbol of Indian excellence and success. Despite her achievements and recognition as the "Queen Bee of Hyderabad," Reddy remains humble, stating her contributions to society over her personal accolades. Her appearance at the Met Gala is not only a reflection of her personal success but also a global celebration of Indian culture and heritage.

As Sudha Reddy continues to shine internationally, her philanthropic efforts and unwavering commitment to excellence inspire many. With each appearance, she not only dazzles with her extraordinary fashion choices but also leaves an indelible mark as a visionary leader and compassionate humanitarian.

ALSO READ: Met Gala 2024: Philanthropist And Entrepreneur Sudha Reddy Is All Set To Attend; Deets Inside