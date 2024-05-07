NASA offers a chance to witness the inside of a Black Hole

Have you ever thought about what it would be like if we could enter a black hole? Thanks to some new visualizations made by NASA astrophysicists, now there is a way to see into this cosmic phenomenon and it is amazing.

Creating the visuals

Jeremy Schnittman and his friend Brian Powell used one of NASA’s most powerful supercomputers called Discover. What they did was simulate what happens when someone falls into a black hole. The results were incredible pictures that show us what Einstein meant with his general theory of relativity.

The Black Hole we visited

In our simulated journey, we go towards a supermassive black hole that sits at the center of our Milky Way galaxy. It's millions of times more massive than our Sun but fortunately for us, it is also much safer than smaller ones, they can rip objects apart with their gravity whereas this giant only gives them an extreme squeeze.

As we get close to the event horizon things start looking really weird because space gets so strongly curved by gravity. The accretion disk around the black hole and all the stars behind it appear more and more twisted, until finally creating beautiful effects similar to those in a cosmic kaleidoscope.

Time traveling and beyond

One interesting thing about traveling through time is that sometimes other people may age faster than you do. This happens because when you are near something heavy like a black hole, your watch will tick slower compared to somebody who stayed away from any strong gravitational fields. So if an astronaut went on such a trip she could come back younger than her colleagues due to gravitationally induced differences in aging rates.

These visuals take us deeper into understanding what goes on inside these strange places where everything has been crushed down to an infinitely tiny point called singularity surrounded by an event horizon from which nothing can escape.

Not even light itself should cross this boundary. But falling through might not be so bad after all as it turns out that way you get to see how gravity, space, and time really work together in our universe.

