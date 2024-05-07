Central US braces for severe weather as tornadoes spotted in Oklahoma; Here’s what we know

Severe weather is sweeping through the Central United States with tornadoes already reported in Oklahoma. At least four tornadoes have touched down, with warnings in Kansas, Nebraska, and Tennessee.

By Sakina Kaukawala
Published on May 07, 2024  |  04:19 PM IST |  3.1K
Image Courtesy: Getty Images
Key Highlight
  • Four tornadoes have been confirmed, causing damages and injuries in Barnsdall and Bartlesville
  • Tornado warnings across Kansas, Nebraska, and Tennessee as severe weather threatens the region

At least four tornadoes have been confirmed in Oklahoma, raising concerns about severe weather in the Central United States. Tornado warnings have been issued in Kansas, Nebraska, and Tennessee, as millions of people are at risk from the storm outbreak that began late Monday, as per USA Today. 

Tornadoes were seen in northeastern and central Oklahoma, including one in Barnsdall, causing property damage and injuries in the towns of Barnsdall and Bartlesville. This is the second tornado in the area in about a month, showing the severity of the weather pattern.


Forecast and precautions 

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued dire warnings for a major tornado outbreak spanning Texas to the Dakotas. Forecasters predict that severe thunderstorms, large hail, and strong winds will affect millions in the region as per USA Today. Jennifer Thompson, a meteorologist, stated the gravity of the situation, saying, "We are expecting a serious severe weather outbreak." 

Preparations are being made for the storms in the affected areas. McConnell Air Force Base in Kansas is relocating aircraft to safer locations, and schools are adjusting schedules to ensure the safety of students and employees. Flash flooding and structural damage have already been reported in tornado-hit areas, focusing on the crucial nature of emergency preparedness measures.

Historical context and response 

The current weather situation brings back memories of previous tornado outbreaks, such as the devastating F-4 tornado that hit Omaha, Nebraska, in 1975, killing people and wreaking havoc. Matthew Elliott, a warning coordination meteorologist for the Storm Prediction Center stated, "We're really expecting this to be a significant outbreak of severe weather, with some long track, intense tornadoes certainly possible." 

As the Central United States prepares for the ongoing severe weather threat, authorities and residents remain vigilant, heeding warnings and taking the necessary precautions to reduce risks and ensure safety. Communities that stay informed and prepared can better withstand the impact of severe weather events, lowering the risk of loss of life and property damage.

Know more about Tornadoes in Oklahoma:

How common are tornadoes in Oklahoma?
Oklahoma is part of Tornado Alley, a region in the Central US known for frequent tornado activity. Tornadoes are relatively common in Oklahoma, especially during the spring and early summer months.
When is tornado season in Oklahoma?
Tornado season in Oklahoma typically occurs from late March through early June, although tornadoes can occur at any time of the year.
