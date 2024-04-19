British tourist in critical condition after cliff jump mishap; here’s what we know

A British tourist is fighting for his life after a misjudged leap from a cliff in Tenerife resulted in a horrific accident. The 40-year-old man, whose identity is unknown, sustained serious injuries after colliding with rocks at Charco El Tancon, a sea cave in Puerto Santiago, northern Tenerife, as per Metro.

The mishap

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a group of tourists, believed to be the injured man's friends, engaging in daredevil activities at the beauty spot. Footage captured the moment when the group counted down before the man launched himself into the air, aiming for the sea below. However, he tragically missed his target and crashed feet-first into the unforgiving rocks surrounding the small sea surface he intended to land on.

When the man's companions realized the gravity of the situation, they acted quickly, pulling him out of the water, where he lay with a visibly broken leg. By the time emergency services arrived, the injured man had already been pulled from the water. Firefighters took him to a nearby health center for initial stabilization before transporting him to Hospiten Sur University Hospital.

The aftermath

Medical personnel reported that the man had several serious lower limb trauma injuries. The incident occurred around 2 p.m. on Monday, prompting a quick response from emergency services. However, the full extent of the man's injuries and current condition are unknown at this time.

Charco El Tancon has a history of accidents, with several fatalities recorded over the years. Despite warnings and restrictions, tourists continue to visit the area, drawn by its natural beauty and the thrill of cliff diving. However, local authorities advise against visiting the off-limits cave, which is listed as "permanently closed" on platforms such as TripAdvisor.

In an overnight post, an organization based in the Canary Islands that was established to stop aquatic mishaps like the one that happened on Monday stated, "El Tancon in Tenerife has once again become tragic news for the most absurd recklessness."

Following this tragic incident, a Canary Islands-based organization dedicated to preventing aquatic accidents issued a strong warning about reckless behavior. They stressed the need to follow safety guidelines and exercise caution when visiting natural attractions.

