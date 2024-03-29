Bus carrying Easter worshippers plunges off bridge in South Africa, leaving 45 dead; Deets inside

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to a tragic bus accident resulting in multiple fatalities.

A horrific accident in South Africa has left everyone reeling as a bus carrying Easter worshippers plunged off a bridge, killing 45 people, as per PEOPLE. The only survivor, an 8-year-old girl, is being treated for serious injuries at a local hospital.

Details of the accident

The fatal crash occurred on Thursday on the Mma Matlakala Bridge between Marken and Mokopane in the northern province of Limpopo, South Africa, about 200 miles north of Johannesburg. The bus, which was carrying 45 passengers from Gaborone, Botswana, to a church in Moira, Limpopo Province, was registered there.

According to reports from the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, the driver lost control of the bus, causing it to fall off the bridge and onto a rocky surface about 164 feet below. The impact caused a fire to engulf the vehicle, exacerbating the already tragic scene.

Rescue efforts

Emergency responders rushed to the scene and were met with a terrifying sight. Some of the victims' bodies were discovered burned beyond recognition, while others were trapped in the debris or scattered around the crash site.

Advertisement

The only survivor, an 8-year-old girl, suffered serious injuries in the accident. She was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving medical treatment and care.

Expressions of condolences

Following the devastating incident, officials and leaders expressed their condolences to the affected families. Sindisiwe Chikunga, Minister of Transport, expressed her sympathies in a post on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

"I am sending my heartfelt condolences to the families affected by the tragic bus crash near Mamatlakala. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time," Minister Chikunga stated.

"We want really to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families but also to the government of Botswana and to the people of Botswana, and as South Africa, we will try everything to assist so that they go back to their country and families to be buried with dignity," Minister Chikunga said, as reported by the South African Broadcasting Corporation.

ALSO READ: Melting polar ice slows down Earth's rotation and may impact timekeeping; Deets inside