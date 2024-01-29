Leaked information and videos about a canceled Xbox 360-era Call of Duty game called "Future Warfare" or "NX1" have been a hot issue in the Call of Duty community. Call of Duty is one of the most successful entertainment franchises. It has been around for nearly 20 years and features a new entry each year from one of numerous studios.

They've all been great successes, although some, like Modern Warfare and Black Ops, have outperformed others. Call of Duty attempted to become more experimental and risky, but it failed. However, it appears that Call of Duty had plans to travel to the future far sooner. A new gameplay clip for the Call of Duty game codenamed NX1 has appeared online at random. The gameplay features a menu similar to the original Modern Warfare trilogy, with the title "Future Warfare".



The video that appeared online shows an early game build from 2011, showcasing a mission that takes place on the Moon. According to the video shown, Future Warfare would have combined futuristic and 'boots-on-the-ground' fighting, as well as updated maps from classic Call of Duty games.

The level begins with Walker, a character on the moon, waking up following an attack. Walker and his comrades retreat inside an under-attack base, and after the airlock is breached, several individuals are sucked out. The video concludes with Walker racing into the base, so there isn't much else to witness.

Bright stated that this game was being created by Neversoft after Infinity Ward "imploded" during the production of Modern Warfare 2, resulting in key staff leaving to become Respawn Entertainment.

Activision registered the domain Future Warfare in 2010, along with Secret Warfare and Advanced Warfare, a term that would later be used in Sledgehammer's 2014 game. This could imply that these domain names were not only placeholders, but that all Call of Duty games were actively being developed.

The gameplay for Call of Duty: Future Warfare may possibly indicate that some of this was recycled for Call of Duty: Ghosts, which was in development at the time. The game begins with a mission set in space with zero gravity gameplay, the UI colors/fonts are similar to Ghosts, and the protagonist is named Walker, which is the name of the main character in Call of Duty: Ghosts. Ghosts also has a weapon named the NX-1 Disruptor, which could be a hint to the game's roots as Future.

