On TikTok, Alanna Matson shared a story of pet destruction that wrecked her house. She started by asking for ‘pet destruction stories’ and remembered when her cat, Sam, destroyed her house.

Sam in the sink: A watery woe

Alanna said that her usually chill cat, Sam, figured out how to use the bathroom sink. This was a problem. She and her husband thought their kids were leaving it on at night, but they caught a video of Sam turning the faucet on himself.

The couple tried to put a stop to Sam's shenanigans by placing a rubber band around the sink handle, but he figured out how to get past it pretty quickly. He would sit in the sink while he drank water from it.

His actions ended up flooding the bathroom as well as damaging their kitchen ceiling with all of his splashing. Alanna's husband initially didn't think it was that big of a deal because she was super pregnant with twins during a global pandemic. So, everything seemed kind of chaotic anyway.

Now what?

So there she was, pregnant with twins in the middle of a pandemic, dealing with insurance while coordinating contractors to fix everything after she found out what needed fixing.

Her house was in shambles, and her babies were coming, but sometimes you just have to prioritize things, so she did.

They decided to replace their sink with one that couldn't be manipulated by cats like Sam anymore. It's not funny right now, but maybe someday in the future, it has the potential to become one.

Meanwhile, people on TikTok had lots of suggestions for Alanna about what she could do differently next time this happens (hopefully never again), so at least there's that; also, many users expressed relief that they did not have to make any strict decisions themselves because they love Sam too much already.

