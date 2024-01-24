Charles Osgood passes away at 91: Taking a look back at the veteran TV host's life and career

Charles Osgood, a radio newscaster who conveyed offbeat tales with rhyme and humor died on Tuesday.

By Marita Pinto
Published on Jan 24, 2024  |  12:03 PM IST |  246
Image Courtesy: CBS
Image Courtesy: CBS

TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Charles Osgood, the charming radio and television host who helmed CBS Sunday Morning for more than 20 years, died on Tuesday. Osgood, who had been heard on the radio for more than 50 years with CBS' The Osgood File, died of dementia at his home in New Jersey, the network confirmed.

The quiet Bronx native succeeded Charles Kuralt as host of CBS' Sunday program in 1994 and departed as the show's longest-running presenter in September 2016. After giving up control to Jane Pauley, he continued broadcasting The Osgood File and contributing reports to CBS News.


Charles Osgood's life and career

In his nearly 50-year stint at CBS - 22 years on "CBS Sunday Morning" alone - Osgood solidified his legacy by carrying on the oral storytelling tradition, and his predecessor, Kuralt, referred to him as one of the last great broadcast writers.

Early life and education

Osgood was born January 8, 1933, in Manhattan, New York City. He attended Englewood, New Jersey's St. Cecilia High School. In 1954, Osgood graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

Related Stories

Who is Tilly Ramsay? Gordon Ramsay's daughter hosts Amazon's cooking show
trending
Who is Tilly Ramsay? Gordon Ramsay's daughter hosts Amazon's cooking show
David Emge passes away at 67: Exploring Dawn of the Dead star's life and career
trending
David Emge passes away at 67: Exploring Dawn of the Dead star's life and career

Advertisement

Career

Before joining CBS News, he worked for ABC News, as the general manager of WHCT-TV in Hartford, Conn., and as the program director and classical music announcer at WGMS Radio in Washington. Before joining CBS News in 1971, D.C. Osgood worked as an anchor and correspondent for WCBS News Radio 880 in New York.

Charles Osgood

CBS

Osgood joined CBS News in 1971 and has worked as an anchor and reporter on every network show, including CBS Morning News, CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, and CBS Sunday Night News. He received three Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Morning Program as anchor of Sunday Morning. He received three additional Emmy Awards for his reporting. He has also presented the long-running radio show The Osgood File.

Author

He is the author/editor of numerous books, including Nothing Could Be Finer Than a Crisis That Is Minor in the Morning, There's Nothing I Wouldn't Do if You Were My POSSLQ and others. 

Retirement 

On December 21, 2017, Osgood announced his retirement from the radio show due to health problems, effectively ending his broadcast career. His final broadcasts were on December 29, 2017.

ALSO READ: Dawn of the Dead actor David Emge passes away at 67: Taking a look back at his life and career

Advertisement

Know more about Charles Osgood

What was Charles Osgood's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, TV commentator Charles Osgood's net worth is $5 million.
Who was Charles Osgood's wife?
Charles Osgood's first marriage, to Theresa Audette, ended in divorce after 16 years. He and his second wife, Jeanne Crafton, have five children, who grew up in Englewood, NJ.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Marita Pinto

A content writer with a Bachelor's Degree in Mass Media and two years of experience in Content Writing.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles