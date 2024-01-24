TRIGGER WARNING: This article contains references to an individual's death.

Charles Osgood, the charming radio and television host who helmed CBS Sunday Morning for more than 20 years, died on Tuesday. Osgood, who had been heard on the radio for more than 50 years with CBS' The Osgood File, died of dementia at his home in New Jersey, the network confirmed.

The quiet Bronx native succeeded Charles Kuralt as host of CBS' Sunday program in 1994 and departed as the show's longest-running presenter in September 2016. After giving up control to Jane Pauley, he continued broadcasting The Osgood File and contributing reports to CBS News.

Charles Osgood's life and career

In his nearly 50-year stint at CBS - 22 years on "CBS Sunday Morning" alone - Osgood solidified his legacy by carrying on the oral storytelling tradition, and his predecessor, Kuralt, referred to him as one of the last great broadcast writers.

Early life and education

Osgood was born January 8, 1933, in Manhattan, New York City. He attended Englewood, New Jersey's St. Cecilia High School. In 1954, Osgood graduated from Fordham University with a Bachelor of Science degree in economics.

Career

Before joining CBS News, he worked for ABC News, as the general manager of WHCT-TV in Hartford, Conn., and as the program director and classical music announcer at WGMS Radio in Washington. Before joining CBS News in 1971, D.C. Osgood worked as an anchor and correspondent for WCBS News Radio 880 in New York.

CBS

Osgood joined CBS News in 1971 and has worked as an anchor and reporter on every network show, including CBS Morning News, CBS Evening News with Dan Rather, and CBS Sunday Night News. He received three Daytime Emmys for Outstanding Morning Program as anchor of Sunday Morning. He received three additional Emmy Awards for his reporting. He has also presented the long-running radio show The Osgood File.

Author

He is the author/editor of numerous books, including Nothing Could Be Finer Than a Crisis That Is Minor in the Morning, There's Nothing I Wouldn't Do if You Were My POSSLQ and others.

Retirement

On December 21, 2017, Osgood announced his retirement from the radio show due to health problems, effectively ending his broadcast career. His final broadcasts were on December 29, 2017.

