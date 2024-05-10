Who Was Kimberley Nix? Everything To Know About TikToker As She Passes Away At 31 After Battle With Metastatic Sarcoma

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of death.

Kimberley Nix, who shared her battle with Metastatic Sarcoma on TikTok and Instagram, have sadly passed away at 31 on Wednesday, May 8. She had been fighting the disease for three years and confirmed the news in a video on her profile before her death.

In metastasis, cancer cells break away from where they first formed which is the primary cancer, travel through the blood or lymph system, and form new tumors that is metastatic tumors in other parts of the body. The metastatic tumor is the same type of cancer as the primary tumor.

Who was Kimberley Nix?

Kimberley Nix hailed from Calgary, Alberta and was a beloved influencer with over 137,000 followers, and her videos reached millions, inspiring many people. She was famous for her get ready with me videos alongside documenting her battle with cancer. She was first noticed in 2021 when she used the platform to raise awareness and share her journey. Nix was 28 years old and in her third and last year of an internal medicine core residency when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Three years after being diagnosed with metastatic sarcoma, Nix died on Wednesday, May 8. Speaking exclusively to PEOPLE in April, the doctor shared how her goal was to educate people about sarcoma and inspire them to keep living life, despite its obstacles.

"I only have one thing in my life that is tough or hard right now. Yes, it is serious, but [it's] just one thing," Nix said at the time. "Life is so much more. It’s friends, family, pets, your career, the perfect temperature first sip of tea, the beautiful snow-tipped mountains."

She continued, "So many people go through so much more with so much less to be thankful for. Seeing the beautiful parts of life each day helps me stay grounded and focused on what’s most important to me, and keep pressing forward with more treatment."

Metastatic sarcoma is a rare type of cancer that starts in the bone marrow and spreads to connective tissues such as fat and muscle throughout the body. If the cancer is caught early and limited to the bone marrow and muscle, surgery is usually successful, and many people are cured. But if the cancer has spread to other parts of your body, treatment usually focuses on managing the cancer rather than getting cured.

During the interview, Nix shared her initial diagnosis of extra-skeletal osteosarcoma, but later discovered she had undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma due to the commonity of evolving diagnoses in sarcoma due to over 100 subtypes.

"Symptoms of sarcoma are so important because there is no screening test. My symptom was the most common symptom in soft tissue sarcoma. [Everything was] completely normal — including all my lab values — except for a small, but rapidly growing lump in my left leg," she said.

"Mine changed rapidly, which led me to see my doctor right away. It went from the size of a pea to the size of a golf ball in just over a week," she continued, adding how she took a chemotherapy pill every day for treatment.

Kimberley Nix shared a video announcing her own death

Before her death, Kimberley Nix confirmed the news herself in a video posted on her TikTok profile. "Hello followers, if you're seeing this message, I've passed away peacefully", her husband Michael MacIsaac posted the emotional video for her followers on Thursday, 9 May.

She then recorded her final Get Ready With Me video, where she explained to her current followers and potential new viewers about herself, her journey, and the purpose behind her platform usage. "I'm in happy tears because you've all made me find so much purpose in the end of my life." She said as she smiled and revealed how grateful she was for everything including her husband, her Taylor Swift’s Eras tour and much more.

“My journey here is over and i cant thank each and every one of you enough! You have all made me so happy and your comments and support are more than enough to have gotten anyone through anything! If you wish, Please donate through my link in bio to sarcoma cancer research and follow my husband in his updates @LightestCheese,” she captioned the video.

