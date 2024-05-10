Wordle Today (May 10th, 2024): What is the answer of the day? Hints, clues, and spoilers for game #1056

Wordle #1056 Answer Today; May 10, 2024: When it comes to the most popular word games, Wordle makes it to the top of the list. The web-based game created and developed by Josh Wardle was launched in 2021 after he made it to spend time with his girlfriend during the lockdown. The game gained popularity online when netizens started sharing their daily results on social media. Players have six attempts to guess a five-letter word daily.

Tips are given for each guess using colored tiles indicating whether the letter chosen is a part of the word or not and which position it occupies. Failing to guess the word in the tries breaks any previous winning streak. Here are the hints, clues, and spoilers for Wordle 1056.

Wordle 1056: Hints and clues for May 10, 2024

It contains three vowels.

There are no duplicate letters.

It's a noun.

Synonyms include 'publishing' and 'news'.

Wordle 1056: Answer for May 10, 2024

*SPOILER ALERT*

*SPOILER ALERT*

The answer to Wordle 1056 on May 10, 2024, is MEDIA.

Wordle 1055: Answer for May 9, 2024

For the unversed, the answer to the May 9, 2024, game was JERKY. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for hints, clues, and the answer to tomorrow's game of Wordle.

More about Wordle

For those unaware, Wordle was purchased by The New York Times in January 2022 for a seven-figure amount that remains undisclosed. The game moved to the Times website ever since but remains free for all players. When the news first came out, netizens were worried the company would paywall it but it continues to be available for all users to play. Many other copied versions of the game were created after its sudden rise in popularity in 2021.

