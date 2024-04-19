'Class clown' responsible for 2001 Dartmouth killings released after decades in prison; here's what we know

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to murder.

James Parker, who was involved in the tragic killings of Dartmouth College professors Half and Susanne Zantop in 2001, has been granted parole after serving nearly half of his life in prison, as per the New York Post.

Parker, who was only 16 at the time of the crime, appeared before the New Hampshire state parole board after serving nearly the minimum term of his 25-year-to-life sentence for second-degree murder.

Parker, who is approaching 40, expressed deep remorse during his parole hearing, acknowledging the pain he caused and stating that no amount of time could undo his actions.

The crime and motivation

Parker, along with his then-17-year-old friend Robert Tulloch, planned to commit a heinous crime to fund their dream of moving to Australia. Desperate for money, they devised a plan to pose as surveyors and gain entry into unsuspecting homeowners' houses under false pretenses.

They planned to rob the occupants and obtain their credit card and ATM information, forcing them to reveal their PIN numbers before carrying out the murders.

The Zantop house was chosen due to its perceived affluence and remote location. Within minutes of gaining entry, Tulloch fatally stabbed Half Zantop and directed Parker to do the same to Susanna. The two fled the scene with a small sum of money, leaving behind incriminating evidence that would later connect them to the crime.

Legal proceedings and rehabilitation

Parker's legal journey included cooperating with prosecutors and testifying against Tulloch, who was sentenced to life without parole for first-degree murder. Parker initially sought a sentence reduction in 2018 but withdrew his petition due to objections from the Zantop family.

Despite setbacks, Parker remained committed to his rehabilitation, actively participating in programs for personal growth and assisting fellow inmates.

Parker has reflected on the enormity of his actions and the irreversible harm done to the Zantop family throughout his incarceration. During his parole hearing, he expressed profound remorse and vowed to live a law-abiding life if released.

His remorse is matched by an awareness of the gravity of his crime, and he recognizes that the pain he caused cannot be reversed.

