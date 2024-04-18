Nurse accused of fatal insulin doses sends flowers and card to victim’s family; know more

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to harm to people in care facilities.

Heather Pressdee, a former nurse, is facing serious allegations that she attempted to kill at least 19 patients, according to Pennsylvania authorities. The charges stem from incidents that occurred between 2020 and 2023 as per PEOPLE, during which Pressdee worked at five different care facilities, leaving a trail of suspicion and tragedy in her path.

Lawsuits and wrongful death claims

Recently, two families of Pressdee's alleged victims filed wrongful death lawsuits against the Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Butler, Pennsylvania. These lawsuits hold the facility responsible for the deaths and allege negligence on Pressdee's part.

One such lawsuit describes the tragic death of 78-year-old Irene Simons while in Pressdee's care. According to the lawsuit, Simons received two large doses of insulin, which caused her distress and irregular breathing patterns.

Simons died while her daughter, Elizabeth, was briefly away from the room, leaving her devastated when she returned. To add to the grief, Pressdee reportedly lingered in the room, watching Elizabeth's raw emotional reaction before sending flowers and a condolence card to the funeral home.

Alleged patterns of misconduct

The lawsuit alleges Pressdee engaged in a disturbing pattern of behavior in which she administered insulin doses to Simons whenever her daughter left the room, despite Simons' lack of diabetes.

This incident marked the third death under Pressdee's care in just three months. Surprisingly, the lawsuit alleges that six weeks later, three more residents in Pressdee's care died in similarly suspicious circumstances.

Despite these concerning incidents, the lawsuit claims that Sunnyview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center failed to properly investigate and report the unusual deaths. Pressdee's actions have left authorities and the families of her alleged victims grappling with questions about motive and justice.

Attorney General Michelle Henry aptly captured the gravity of the situation, expressing disbelief that a nurse could systematically harm those in her care. The profound impact on the victims and their families cannot be overstated, leaving a community stunned and searching for answers in the face of such unthinkable acts.

