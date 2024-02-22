Dead Island 2 is now on Xbox Game Pass: All you need to know about it

Dead Island 2 has been added to Xbox Game Pass without any prior announcement from Microsoft or publisher Plaion/Deep Silver. The game, which was originally released in April 2023, is now available to Game Pass subscribers on console and in the cloud. Despite the lack of official confirmation, players can easily download and enter the action-packed world of this visceral action RPG as per Insider Gaming.

Dead Island 2 joins the Game Pass lineup

Dead Island 2's sudden appearance on Xbox Game Pass adds another exciting title to the service's extensive library. This shadow drop follows a flurry of recent Xbox announcements, including the release of Tales of Arise and Resident Evil 3 Remake. Despite the lack of fanfare, Dead Island 2's inclusion is a significant addition, allowing subscribers to experience the game at no additional cost.

Exploring Dead Island 2: A zombie-filled adventure

Dead Island 2, created by Dambuster Studios and published by Plaion under the Deep Silver label, immerses players in a zombie-infested version of Los Angeles. Set in a city under quarantine due to a deadly virus outbreak, players take on the role of immune slayers tasked with discovering the truth about the epidemic. Players battle mutated zombies in iconic locations such as Beverly Hills, Venice Beach, and Santa Monica, encountering a diverse cast of characters along the way.

Dead Island 2 uses the innovative F.L.E.S.H. (Fully Locational Evisceration System for Humanoids) system to provide visceral combat experiences, allowing players to dismember zombies in a gloriously gory fashion. Players can customize their gameplay experience by selecting from a variety of weapons, mods, and skills for their characters. Furthermore, the game supports cooperative multiplayer for up to three players, allowing friends to join the undead-slaying mayhem.

Dead Island 2's release on Xbox Game Pass opens the door to a larger audience of players eager to explore its zombie-infested world. Despite the lack of an official announcement, the game's release on the subscription service is a significant milestone for both fans and newcomers. Whether playing solo or with friends, Dead Island 2 promises hours of thrilling gameplay as players battle hordes of zombies and unravel the mysteries of Los Angeles' apocalypse.

