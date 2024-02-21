How to get full Orcish Armor early in Skyrim? Deets inside

Looking for high-quality heavy armor to boost your defense in Skyrim? Look no further than Orcish Armor, which is known for its formidable protection. While usually only available after reaching higher levels, there is a little-known way to get a full set early on in your adventure as per Game Rant. Let's get into the specifics of getting full Orcish Armor at any level.

Unlocking Orcish Armor: The early game advantage

The value of strong armor cannot be overstated in Skyrim's vast realm, where danger lurks around every corner. Among the numerous choices available, Orcish Armor stands out as the pinnacle of heavy protection. Normally, obtaining this sought-after gear requires a character level of 20 or higher. However, pro players can seize the opportunity to acquire it at any point along their journey.

The path to getting full Orcish Armor early in Skyrim takes players to Largashbur, an Orc stronghold located south of Lake Honrich. Departing from Riften, adventurers should head west, following the southern coastline until they see the stronghold icon on their compass. Despite initial safety concerns, travelers below level nine do not need to worry, as this area is relatively safe.

When players arrive in Largashbur, they may encounter a seemingly impossible obstacle: a closed gate that prevents entry. Fear not, as there is a clever workaround. Intrepid adventurers can bypass the gate by scaling the rock formation to the right of it and gain access to the interior of the stronghold.

Advertisement

Claiming your prize: Securing the Orcish Armor set

Within the confines of Largashbur, the coveted Orcish Armor Set is waiting to be taken. The Orcish Battleaxe and Orcish Armor, perched on a rock, call out to those who are brave enough to seize them. It's worth noting that these items are marked as "owned," requiring a stealthy approach to getting them. Beware, as any infractions that draw the attention of guards may result in the forfeiture of stolen goods.

With a total armor rating of 120, the Orcish Armor set provides unparalleled defensive capabilities to its wearer. Each piece contributes to this formidable protection, as evidenced by the following statistics:

Orcish Helmet: Base Armor - 20; Weight - 8

Orcish Armor: Base Armor - 40; Weight - 35

Orcish Gauntlets: Base Armor - 15; Weight - 7

Orcish Boots: Base Armor - 15; Weight - 7

Orcish Shield: Base Armor - 30; Weight – 14

Armed with this formidable ensemble, players can confidently face enemies across Skyrim's treacherous landscapes, knowing that their defense is unbreakable.

ALSO READ: Is LEGO Fortnite getting a major new feature? Rumors spark speculation among fans