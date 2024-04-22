On Monday, April 22, almost a week after the deluge that brought Dubai a year's worth of rain, the UAE is getting ready for more rain. According to the Khaleej Times, the nation's meteorological agency stated that the next showers won't be "comparable" to last week's downpour and don't pose any concern.

Last week, twenty people were killed by the storm when it reached Oman, and then it pounded the UAE with the most rain in seventy-five years. Four days of flooding plagued the Dubai airport before it was back to operations as usual on Saturday. After more than 100 mm of rain fell in a single day, the seven emirates experienced unprecedented flooding that damaged properties, companies, and infrastructure.

Weather situation is anticipated to improve by Wednesday

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) reported that Monday evening could see mild to moderate rain. It further stated that by Wednesday, conditions should improve with a five to seven-degree temperature decrease. A probability of light rain or drizzle remains. According to reports, these clouds are moving eastward toward the highlands, where cloud formation may result in slightly above-average rainfall only in mountainous locations. They are traveling towards Abu Dhabi, where they will likely bring mild rainfall.

Tuesday is predicted to be partly cloudy with probable rains across the nation, along with colder temperatures along some coastal regions, according to the NCM's most current five-day prediction. The clouds will completely cover the UAE and travel into Oman on Wednesday morning.

A climate expert said, "There's no need for concern; the current situation doesn't involve heavy rainfall whatsoever. It's not comparable to last week's event. It's not going to be intense; they're rather moderate, with clouds shifting from the western coast towards the UAE."

Scientists linked the rising frequency of extreme weather occurrences, like the rainfall in Oman and the United Arab Emirates, to human-caused global warming following last week's floods. The United Arab Emirates is renowned for its hot desert climate, with summer temperatures reaching beyond 50 degrees Celsius. Rainfall is rare there.

