El Salvador's president, Nayib Bukele, has ordered the distribution of 5,000 free passports valued at $5 billion. If reports are to be believed, highly qualified professionals will be eligible to receive these free passports. This $5 billion plan, part of the nation's passport program, seeks to draw foreign scientists, engineers, physicians, artists, and philosophers.

President promises smooth relocation of the individuals securing the passports

Bukele mentioned that this would account for under 0.1 percent of the country's population. Additionally, there shouldn't be any issues in granting them citizenship with voting rights due to their small size. He also assured assistance in their relocation, ensuring no taxes or tariffs on the transfer of families and assets, such as software, hardware, and intellectual property.

Bukele highlighted how even though there are only a few of them, these experts could greatly shape society and the country's future. Despite their small numbers, they will wield considerable influence in their community. Additionally, El Salvador is committed to exempting taxes and tariffs linked to the migration process for those taking advantage of this passport program, fostering an environment that encourages their integration and participation.

With a population of fewer than 10 million, El Salvador is famous for being the smallest nation in Central America. Its boundaries are shared by Guatemala, Honduras, and a considerable stretch of the Pacific Ocean. The capital city is San Salvador.

Nation known for gang-related violence

Known as the "Land of Volcanoes" because of its regular volcanic eruptions, the nation has also struggled with gang-related violence. According to the reports, official data shows that El Salvador had over 1,000 fatalities in 2020 and 2021, and over 2,000 in 2019.

To combat crime gangs, Bukele's administration declared a state of emergency. According to records, this action has led to a notable decrease in violent events. Under Bukele's leadership, El Salvador is striving for a more secure future despite experiencing high rates of homicide in the past.

