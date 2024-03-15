Elon Musk shares stunning clip of Starship returning to Earth moments before getting 'lost'; Watch here

Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO, recently shared an incredible video of the Starship spacecraft's reentry into Earth's atmosphere. The footage, which was streamed on X, provides a glimpse into the thrilling journey of Starship as it completed its first successful spaceflight on its third attempt, as per NEWS 18.

Dramatic reentry: Starship engulfed in plasma

The video captures an incredible sight: a "super hot plasma field" surrounding the starship as it prepares to re-enter Earth's atmosphere. Temperatures reached more than 2,600 degrees F during this critical portion of the flight. In his caption for the video, Elon Musk encouraged everyone to witness this incredible event, emphasizing how breathtaking it was.

As the Starship approached Earth, there was a lot of excitement at SpaceX headquarters, with cheers in the air. However, the joy did not last long because communication with the spacecraft was suddenly lost. This meant they were unable to communicate with it. SpaceX later confirmed that the Starship was lost when it crashed over the Indian Ocean.

Unprecedented footage: First-of-its-kind re-entry

This video is a big deal because it provides a unique perspective on the reentry process, which is typically only seen from inside the spacecraft. The fact that Starship was able to send back this data despite the extreme heat shows how advanced SpaceX's technology is.

They used Starlink internet satellites to send the live video feed, which allowed us to see the incredible visuals of the Starship returning to Earth.

Advertisement

Even though Starship was lost, its successful flight showed the rocket's power. During this journey, Starship traveled further and faster than ever before, ushering in a new era in space exploration. The fact that Starship can be reused means that space travel could become much more affordable, allowing us to explore further beyond Earth.

Elon Musk's incredible video of Starship's return to Earth shows both the successes and challenges of space exploration. Losing the spacecraft is disappointing, but it reminds us of how difficult it is to explore space. However, as SpaceX continues to innovate and advance technology, the dream of exploring beyond our solar system remains a possibility.

ALSO READ: SpaceX loses contact with super heavy Starship rocket shortly before completing 3rd test flight; DEETS inside