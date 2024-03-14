SpaceX targets greater distance for Starship in 3rd test flight milestone; Deets inside

SpaceX's Starship, a spacecraft designed to transport astronauts to the moon and beyond, is preparing for its third test flight with no crew aboard as per Space.com. They hope to do even better than before, but there is a chance it will explode again during the flight.

Test flight objectives

SpaceX intends to do some big things during the next test flight, which will take place as early as 8 a.m. EDT on Thursday. They intend to open Starship's payload door, restart one of its engines while in space, and return it to Earth in a controlled manner.

They intend to do more than simply separate the stages as they did before. This time, they intend to splash it down in the Indian Ocean, which has not yet been done.

SpaceX takes a risky approach to engineering, not afraid to push their spacecraft to their limits and learn from mistakes. According to the mission description written by SpaceX, "This new flight path enables us to attempt new techniques like in-space engine burns while maximizing public safety." Even though they know things may not go as planned, they are determined to improve Starship.

Elon Musk, SpaceX's CEO, believes that before they can consider sending astronauts, they must conduct numerous test flights without people aboard. It's all about making sure everything works flawlessly before it's ready for actual missions.

Advertisement

NASA's involvement and Artemis program

NASA sees Starship as an important component of their Artemis program, which aims to return astronauts to the moon. They recognize that SpaceX's testing method is often beneficial, but they are also under pressure to move quickly due to competition from China. If Starship succeeds, it has the potential to transform how we explore the moon and beyond, which is significant for NASA's space goals.

Musk sees Starship for more than just moon trips. He believes it can transport people and cargo to Mars and even replace SpaceX's other rocket for business trips into space. The ability of a starship to be reused quickly could revolutionize space travel, opening up new opportunities for exploration and business beyond Earth.

ALSO READ: Rumble CEO offers to buy and operate TikTok amid US House vote on bill that could ban social media platform in the country; Deets inside